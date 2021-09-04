Pick Six: Most Likely Practice Squad Bears for Promotion

Several players on the Bears practice squad rate the best chances for promotion to the 53-man roster based largely on their special teams skills.

The Bears practice squad currently is two members short of the 16-man maximum.

It just so happens they have a player who could be coming off injured reserve after the third game, Danny Trevathan. They also have Mario Edwards Jr. on the reserve/suspended list for two games. So two players currently on the roster could wind up on the practice squad.

Speculation on who goes there might center around linebacker Caleb Johnson, tight end Jesper Horsted, tackle/guard Lachavious Simmons or nose tackle Khyiris Tonga.

In the meantime, these 14 practice squad players have the opportunity to be on the 53-man roster for games. The 55-man rule put into effect due to the pandemic allows teams to designate two practice squad players as active for the game.

So when some of these players in the past would be destined to a year of practicing in obscurity against starters every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, you'll actually get to see some of these players on occasion.

When it comes to the practice squad, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is the team's Vito Corleone. He is the Godfather, the man who usually is going to decide on a player pulled up for a given Sunday because the role this player would have would most likely be to fill in on special teams.

There are already reserves on the 53-man roster. If there's an injury, they become starters and the new backup comes up off the practice squad. If they need a special teams need filled, they'll turn to the practice squad because most of the players on it already are backups.

Here are the players most likely to get the 55-man call-up the fastest.

1. RB Ryan Nall

Sure, he's been on the practice squad and 53-man roster before and they have three running backs this year. Nall already was one of Tabor's key special teams players last year. So it must have stung Tabor to the core to see the former Oregon State back cut, before being brought back on the practice squad. Nall can play on coverage or return teams and should get first crack at coming up to fill that type of role.

2. DB Teez Tabor

There are plenty of safeties already on the roster with Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson and safety/slot cornerback Marqui Christian. Yet, safeties and cornerbacks make excellent kick and punt coverage players because of the ability to tackle in the open field. It might not even require an injury to another defensive back to get Tabor on the 53-man roster. An injury to a key special teamer might do it.

3. G/T Arlington Hambright

The pandemic roster rules approved include a provision for offensive linemen. A team must have eight of them on the 53-man roster. The Bears have plenty now with nine, but two injuries or even one could have them bringing up Hambright. The 2020 seventh-round draft pick was on the roster briefly last year.

4. OLB Charles Snowden

They kept only four edge rushers. James Vaughters was cut after he played a role as backup and special teams player last year. All four edges could be playing in games. If one edge rusher is injured, Snowden would be next in line for the roster.

5. K Brian Johnson

There are some positions on the roster with two or three backups. A Cairo Santos injury means Johnson is kicking. He showed a very strong leg in camp and made a 54-yard field goal in preseason.

6. WR Rodney Adams

It might look bad for Adams making it onto the 53-man roster because there are already six wide receivers on it, but Nsimba Webster is a player here for special teams and doesn't know the offense yet anyway. If one of the top five receivers gets injured, then they'd need to bring someone up to be the fifth receiver because there are times five wideouts are required. Adams knows the offense better than any of the other wide receivers.

