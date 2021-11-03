Allen Robinson Still Has Time to Connect with Justin Fields

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields hasn't yet figured out a way to connect consistently with Allen Robinson and even the veteran Bears receiver expressed surprise.

Allen Robinson is devoting more time to watching game film and thinking about it than he spent worrying about being traded before Tuesday's NFL deadline for deals.

The end result of both endeavors is similar.

Trades never materialized and always seemed such a long shot he didn't dote on it Tuesday.

"Besides seeing anything when I checked Twitter, nothing like that," Robinson said. "I didn't have any, you know what I'm saying, nothing really came of (it), nothing really led me to thinking that."

While the veteran Bears receiver remains with the team through the end of this season, he'll continue to work at regaining his former status as the team's top threat in the passing game by sharpening the connection with quarterback Justin Fields.

The failure of the Bears to get him more involved as Fields' primary target has gained more of his attention, and he admits to some frustration.

"I mean, it's been tough," Robinson said. "Just trying to, you know, trying to account for everything, trying to see what I can do differently, trying to figure out what there is that can be done differently, again, on my end.

"Really trying to control the things that I can control to possibly change whatever is going on to increase my production or whatever the case may be, that's what I've been trying to do each and every week. Just been trying to get better myself, just trying to continue to focus on improving the things that I can."

The drop in dependency on Robinson is drastic. He has just 26 catches and 44 targets for 271 yards and a TD, after a three-catch, 21-yard effort against the 49ers. A year ago after eight games, he was at 50 receptions in 77 targets for 631 yards and three TDS. So he's at less than half the yardage and slightly above half the receptions.

"I mean at this point in time in the season, if somebody had told me this is where it would be at I would have bet heavily against that."

Robinson had 14 more targets for 10 more receptions and three more TDs (4) in his first Bears season after eight games while coming off an ACL tear, than he has this season.

"You never kind of, I guess, know, but I mean at this point in time in the season, if somebody had told me this is where it would be at I would have bet heavily against that," Robinson said.

Part of it has nothing to do with the passing, he said.

"I think for us, just trying to figure out schematically as a team and as a unit what we do well," Robinson offered as explanation. "Trying to find success in that. Obviously, we've been running the ball better, so trying to marry some things up with that and stuff like that.

"I mean, that's all I can kind of put my finger on."

They have run significantly more and with better results than the last half of 2020, but it hasn't meant offensive production.

He has had an ankle injury, though more nagging than severe.

"Yeah, well, it's been bothering me a little bit but nothing that I would say has changed my performance at all," Robinson said. "You know, I think even again I mean it's something that I've been nursing pretty much all season.

"But even looking at like Sunday's game, it didn't affect me at all Sunday after I go back in and watch the film and see how I'm playing, seeing my play speed, seeing my game speed and everything like that."

The obvious difference in all this is the passer is rookie Justin Fields and not a veteran who had worked three years in the system like Mitchell Trubisky last year or even another well-versed veteran Andy Dalton.

Robinson and rookie Justin Fields haven't clicked yet and it's not surprising. It was always said of Robinson that when he wasn't open he was really open.

Fields isn't going to realize this working with Robinson for the first time in a new offense at a higher level of ball, but Robinson doesn't want to lean on this for an excuse.

"I mean we've been getting a ton of zone this year so again try to be able to again maximize the opportunity, maybe some catch-and-run stuff," Robinson said.

The zone coverages the Bears have been facing are no doubt the result of defenses fearing the rookie's running while hoping to capitalize on an overthrow or tipped pass. Once they saw how fast and dangerous Fields, the natural defensive tactic is to switch from man-to-man and blitzes to zones. Against Pittsburgh Monday night, they're likely to see a little of everything.

It leaves Robinson re-assessing any personal goals he had.

"I mean, it’s tough to say," he said. "I mean, for me, I just want to go out there and try to play to the best of my ability and execute and maximize all my opportunities. That's just my No. 1 goal. Obviously, with that helping the team, it's whatever I gotta do."

So it could mean watching Darnell Mooney lead the team in receiving. Mooney's production is up but not as much as Robinson's numbers have declined. Mooney has had 10 more targets (53) for seven more catches (33) and 104 more yards than last year, and has one less TD.

Robinson, Mooney and the receivers have met with Fields on their own besides the work at Halas Hall, and have done extra work with hopes of reversing this trend.

It's too soon to see it paying off but Robinson is like Fields and is optimistic things will begin picking up.

"It's something that as you kind of progress and run certain routes or see certain things they just start to become more of a feel rather than you seeing and reacting," Robinson said. "You can kind of see it and feel it before it happens and then it happens.

"So I think that those things are definitely starting to happen."

They've got all the rest of this season to work on it, now.

