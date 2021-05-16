Bears Add More Receiver Competition with Chris Lacy

Former Lions receiver Chris Lacy signed with the Bears and at least provides another player for offseason work with Allen Robinson unlikely to participate in the voluntary practices because he is a franchise free agent.

The Bears wasted little time Sunday after their rookie camp ended in making roster moves.

They waived linebacker Michael Pinckney and added wide receiver Chris Lacy to the roster after he had taken part in the rookie camp workouts.

Lacy is a former Detroit Lions wide receiver who played at Oklahoma State. He had been originally signed by New England as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and was cut but the Lions signed him and he caught three passes when targeted 11 times over eight games in two seasons. He had two starts.

Lacy, who is 6-foot-3, 206 pounds, has some special teams value as a kick returner, as well. He caught on with Dallas' practice squad last season and spent the year there before being cut in March.

The Bears had Pinckney only briefly. He had been with New England and was waived March 24 before the Bears signed him.

Lacy faces long odds of making the roster because of all the competition. Lacy is an X receiver type like Allen Robinson or Javon Wims. The Bears can use another person at the position in voluntary offseason work considering it's highly unlikely Robinson would participate without a long-term contract.

The Bears also have Riley Ridley, Dazz Newsome, Anthony Miller, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd at wide receiver, in addition to several others. And they've usually kept six receivers and a few more on the practice squad.

"Starting out with wideout, I mentioned (Saturday) that we really feel like we strengthened that room and have done a good job," Bears coach Matt Nagy said after rookie camp. "A credit to (GM) Ryan (Pace) and personnel for bringing in guys that come really come in and compete from Day 1 and make everybody else better, which is really what this is supposed to be like.

"You talk to guys that have been with us for the past two or three years, they're going to tell you they want that and it makes them better."

