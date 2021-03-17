Germain Ifedi Returns on Another 1-Year Deal

Germain Ifedi moved from guard to tackle and played effectively at both, so the Bears have rewarded him with a one-year deal for $5 million.

Germain Ifedi benefited from his working relationship with Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo and he'll continue to receive that benefit.

The Bears brought Ifedi back Tuesday night at $5 million for one year after he had played last season for only $1.047 million as an unrestricted free agent who was signed from Seattle on a one-year deal. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the new deal includes $750,000 in bonus money.

Ifedi had a reputation for holding and other penalties when he came to the Bears, with 43 flags in four seasons and 19 in one year. However, with the Bears he played both guard and tackle and committed just four penalties according to official league statistics. Just one was for holding. He had trouble with holds while playing tackle in Seattle and didn't have a holding penalty at tackle with the Bears in the regular season.

Ifedi started out the season at right guard, then assumed the right tackle position when the offensive line reshuffling occurred for the Week 12 game in Green Bay. Bobby Massie was out for the season with a knee injury. The line began to click with Ifedi at tackle, Alex Bars at right guard, Cody Whitehair at left guard and Sam Mustipher at center.

Massie's contract option for 2021 was not picked up by the team.

It's unclear whether the Bears would continue to pursue 49ers free agent left tackle Trent Williams. The cost could be too great, and the Bears have Charles Leno Jr. under contract at that position.

The only starting position where the Bears do not have a starter from last season under contract is at safety, where Tashaun Gipson is an unrestricted free agent. They no longer have slot cornerback Buster Skrine, but Duke Shelley did play the last four games at slot cornerback last season.

