Germain Ifedi Returns on Another 1-Year Deal

HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+SI.com
Search

Right Tackle Accepts Another 1-Year Deal

Germain Ifedi moved from guard to tackle and played effectively at both, so the Bears have rewarded him with a one-year deal for $5 million.
Author:
Publish date:

Germain Ifedi benefited from his working relationship with Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo and he'll continue to receive that benefit.

The Bears brought Ifedi back Tuesday night at $5 million for one year after he had played last season for only $1.047 million as an unrestricted free agent who was signed from Seattle on a one-year deal. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the new deal includes $750,000 in bonus money.

Ifedi had a reputation for holding and other penalties when he came to the Bears, with 43 flags in four seasons and 19 in one year. However, with the Bears he played both guard and tackle and committed just four penalties according to official league statistics. Just one was for holding. He had trouble with holds while playing tackle in Seattle and didn't have a holding penalty at tackle with the Bears in the regular season.

Ifedi started out the season at right guard, then assumed the right tackle position when the offensive line reshuffling occurred for the Week 12 game in Green Bay. Bobby Massie was out for the season with a knee injury. The line began to click with Ifedi at tackle, Alex Bars at right guard, Cody Whitehair at left guard and Sam Mustipher at center.

Massie's contract option for 2021 was not picked up by the team.

It's unclear whether the Bears would continue to pursue 49ers free agent left tackle Trent Williams. The cost could be too great, and the Bears have Charles Leno Jr. under contract at that position.

The only starting position where the Bears do not have a starter from last season under contract is at safety, where Tashaun Gipson is an unrestricted free agent. They no longer have slot cornerback Buster Skrine, but Duke Shelley did play the last four games at slot cornerback last season.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

1-60517ad412102b4249b33226_Mar_17_2021_3_44_36
GM Report

Germain Ifedi Returns on Another 1-Year Deal

USATSI_15144536
News

Anthony Miller Said to Be on the Trading Block

USATSI_11056862
News

Andy Dalton Signing Leaves Unanswered Bears Questions

USATSI_15071771
News

Why Pursuit of Trent Williams Seems Pointless for Bears

USATSI_15396249
GM Report

Legal Tampering Day 2: Situations Bears Must Clarify

a-6050406ba09b1d05449c4c29_Mar_16_2021_5_23_02
News

Report Links Bears to Andy Dalton as QB Dominoes Fall

USATSI_15047043
News

What Bears Interest in Tackle Could Say About a QB

USATSI_13312333
GM Report

The Tough Loss Bears Expected in Free Agency