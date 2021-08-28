Bears Looking at Defensive Lineman a Possible Bad Sign

Bears bring in three players for workouts after Bilal Nichols misses practices with toe injury and Mike Pennel goes on injured reserve.

Three days after disturbing injury news on the Bears defensive line, they're looking at potential replacements.

The Bears came out of the Buffalo game with a toe injury to defensive end Bilal Nichols, and also placed defensive end Mike Pennel on injured reserve due to a groin injury.

The Tribune's Brad Biggs reported Auzohah Alufohai, Josh Avery and P.J. Johnson were worked out by the Bears.

Losing Nichols in the regular season would be a devastating blow after they finally had put together their front three players.

Nichols had a toe injury at the end of minicamp and Nagy said he didn't think it was serious. A toe injury bothered Nichols at the outset of training camp. The Bears did clarify if this was the same injury.

Although Nichols was unable to practice this week, Nagy seemed to think this wasn't an injury that could keep Nichols from playing in the opener.

"No, I don't think so," Nagy said "He'll be OK for that. I think he'll be good. We just want to be smart with him so he is ready for Week 1."

Then again, on the final day of minicamp in June Nagy said of Nichols' toe injury: "I feel like he's going to be fine. But again, on the conservative level, we want to make sure we don't make it any worse."

Have they made it worse?

Alufohai is 6-foot-4, 320 pounds and was on the Texans practice squad as an undrafted free agent acquisition last year. He played 66 defensive plays and 19 special teams plays over three games for Houston last year with one tackle.

Avery was a seventh-round draft pick by Detroit in 2019. The 6-3, 320-pounder was cut, signed on with four other teams and finally wound up back last year with the Lions in August. He hasn't been in an NFL game just on practice squads and also on regular rosters without appearing in a game.

Avery was signed by the Packers in early August and then cut three days ago so Green Bay could get to the 80-man limit. He is 6-3, 318 and played at Southeast Missouri State.

The Bears have one other defensive line issue pending. It's a two-game suspension for Mario Edwards Jr. when the regular season begins, but Edwards is not a 3-4 defensive end like Nichols or the players the Bears invited in for a workout. He plays the three-technique pass rush position when the Bears move to their 4-3 pass rush and is a lighter, more athletic interior lineman.

