Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Wide Receivers

The progress shown by Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller seemed to come in spurts rather than in a steady climb.

No one's going to complain, because the second-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has had to battle through two shoulder injuries yet still improved.

If he's healthy and if the Bears get a speed receiver at the other outside position, Miller might put up some extremely big numbers. He's a testimony to how using an early second-day pick can lead to results at the position.

"I think he's a young player that still is trying to learn the offense, gain trust with the quarterback," Pace said.

Miller even fought through the questions about whether a young player was serious enough at learning the offense.

"When Anthony knows what he's doing on offense, he plays so fast," Pace said. "He can be such a dynamic part of what we're doing. That's important going forward."

With Allen Robinson II at the X receiver spot, the speed or Z receiver position must be filled by someone who stretch the field. They lost that with the release of Taylor Gabriel.

If there's ever been a year to be seeking a receiver in the draft as a replacement, this is it because of the ridiculously high talent level.

"It's strong," Pace said. "And they're all so different."

If the Bears want to try to duplicate their Round 2 success with Miller by taking a speed receiver then there are options who flat out burn, like Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State, Denzel Mims of Baylor or Texas' Devin Duvernay.

Penn State's KJ Hamler is a smaller receiver like Gabriel, maybe more of a slot receiver. Jalen Reagor of Texas Christian is a little bigger than the 5-foot-9, 176-pound Hamler. Both are bigger than Gabriel (5-7, 169) was.

Reagor ran slower at the combine than he'd hoped, a 4.47, but did a phenomenal 42-inch vertical leap and has shown great ability to win jump balls even as a 5-11 receiver. And at least he was there competing. Hamler only did the bench press due to a hamstring injury, then had his pro day wiped out by coronavirus.

A speed receiver is all the Bears lack for a complete set of receivers, because none of the top receivers on the current roster besides Cordarrelle Patterson has run a combine 40 time faster than 4.53. And Patterson really has been more of a running back/return man/gadget player than a wide receiver.

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Wide Receivers

The Wide Receiver Room: Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Javon Wims, Riley Ridley, Cordarrelle Patterson, Reggie Davis, Thomas Ives, Alex Wesley.

The Need Level: High (starter)

SI's Top of the Line: CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma; Jerry Jeudy, Alabama; Henry Ruggs III, Alabama; Justin Jefferson, LSU; Denzel Mims, Baylor; Tee Higgins, Clemson.

When Bears Can Pick One: Round 2.

Possibles: Laviska Shenault, Colorado; Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State; Jalen Reagor, TCU; KJ Hamler, Penn State; Michael Pittman, USC; Chase Claypool, Notre Dame.

Get Used to It: The Packers badly need a wide receiver and the bottom of Round 1 could see them draft Jefferson, Mims or Higgins. It would be a difficult matchup for the Bears secondary facing both Davante Adams and one of these receivers.

