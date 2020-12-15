Ryan Pace's Rookie Class Coming to His Rescue

At a time when GM Ryan Pace can use any type of support, it's looking more and more like he found several productive players in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While sharks circle in the water around Ryan Pace, it's looking more and more difficult to merely say he failed to do his job and the team should dump him.

After all, the acknowledged major task for an NFL general manager is drafting players and while Pace seemed to struggle early in his career at identifying and selecting talent it's starting to look more and more like he has improved.

Running back David Montgomery continues to show the type of power and ability to make people miss the Bears talked about after draft day of 2019 and last week the 80-yard touchdown run showed he even has more speed than anyone thought.

Last year's smaller draft class hadn't produced much else because receiver Riley Ridley remains at the end of the bench but defensive back Duke Shelley stepped up last week for the first time. This came on the heels of 2018's draft and Roquan Smith has busted out all over the place this year as the NFL leader in tackles while Anthony Miller remains a huge part of the offense.

From this year's class, it's Cole Kmet who made the largest strides in recent weeks after both Jaylon Johnson and Darnell Mooney have produced all season in key roles. Mooney rates among the most sure-handed receivers in the league in addition to supplying speed, while Johnson is fourth in passes defensed as a rookie.

Kmet's power and blocking ability never became more apparent than in Sunday's game as he surged into and through tacklers. He has 17 receptions and averages 10.2 yards a catch after making nine receptions the last two games.

"Our scouting department, Ryan Pace and everybody involved, did a fantastic job doing all their background work on Cole and he is as advertised," tight ends coach Clancy Barone said. "He was NFL ready. His play-speed is much faster than probably anyone gave him credit for. He's very, very, heavy handed. When he locks those big mitts on you, it shocks you. And I've had veteran players tell me that.

"There's parts of his game that you can’t see on college tape that shows up when you're there with him in person and obviously we’ve already talked about how smart he is and things of that nature. But yeah, Cole is going to be a very good tight end for the Bears of a very long time."

The Bears also have begun to get returns from their other fifth-round pick this season, edge rusher Trevis Gipson.

Until the last three games Gipson had largely been inactive after playing in the opener.

Last week Gipson got on the field for 22 snaps as a replacement for injured James Vaughters, the second straight game he had increased snaps.

"It was exciting to see him out there, wasn't it?" outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said. "You know, Trevis has kept his blinders on and all he's focused on is getting better every day. What we got out of Trevis (against Houston) and last week is a little injection of some energy, youthful energy, which is always good to have.

"He was physical (Sunday). The game has never been too big for him. There are certain things that we want to keep Trevis doing when we can, trying to keep some of those more difficult things (pass) coverage-wise off his plate as long as we possibly can. But he's not going to shy away from any of those responsibilities of guys in that room. He is ramping up and we've always felt he was a player with an arrow up, an ascending player, and he's just young."

The same is true of Kmet, who just turned 21.

The Bears also have been getting playing time from rookie fifth-round cornerback Kindle Vildor as they try to plug some injury holes.

Pace has missed on some free agents, particularly Robert Quinn, and in the past probably had his share of hits and misses in free agency.

Everyone knows all about his mis-steps in Round 1 of the 2017 NFL draft, as well as in 2015 and 2016.

However, Pace was a young GM when the team brought him in and there's no saying he was a finished product. Now it's looking as if he's growing into the job as many of his draft picks have begun to contribute.

It all adds up to more pluses for Pace at a time when he can use the extra credit.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven