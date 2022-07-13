Analysis: If N'Keal Harry commits to working with Bears receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, he can make what looked like a throwaway trade turn into a success for both parties.

The trade by the Bears for K'Neal Harry seemed to initially intrigue the team's fans on social media until they checked out what he had or hadn't done for New England.

There is no doubt Harry has been a disappointment for the Patriots. Teams don't draft receivers in Round 1—albeit next to last in that round—and expect 57 receptions for three years without injuries really being a great problem.

The Bears would no doubt be disappointed if Velus Jones Jr. had only 57 receptions after three seasons and they took him in Round 3.

Harry had been plagued somewhat with injuries, but not a really major career-threatening type of problem.

According to Mike D'Abate of FanNation's Patriot Country , Harry wanted out of New England last year. His agent, Jamal Tooson, issued a request for a trade then but the Patriots held onto him. He had suffered a shoulder injury in preseason and it didn't help.

Still, there is hope a change of scenery can benefit Harry as a receiver, partly because the Bears have a receivers coach who has a strong reputation for helping develop pass catchers. Emmanuel Sanders, the late DeMaryius Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr., Eric Decker, Anquan Boldin and Sterling Shepard are among the receivers who worked with Tolbert in the past.

Often teams find out why a wide receiver struggled elsewhere and the end result is they keep struggling. Kevin White's problems with the Bears didn't stem totally from injuries, as he went to other teams and continued to show he wasn't a fit in the pro game.

However, in Harry's case there is something he can do to greatly benefit the offense and besides his great size it is also a reason he could fit into Luke Getsy's offense.

According to final Pro Football Focus grading, Harry ranked as the No. 2 run-blocking wide receiver in the league last year (84.7) behind only Robert Woods (84.9). Considering Byron Pringle was the seventh-best run blocker according to PFF (74.8), the Bears would seem well equipped to set up the wide zone blocking scheme for backs downfield as well as at the line of scrimmage. An earlier tweet PFF put out had the two at 1-2, but the final stats said otherwise.

The Patriots asked Harry to block on 53 percent of his offensive snaps last year according to D'Abate, making him more or less into a tight end.

With Harry (6-foot-4, 225 pounds), Equanimeous St. Brown (6-5, 214), Velus Jones (6-foot, 204), David Moore (6-foot, 219 pounds) and Pringle (6-1, 203) you have a defensive back's worst nightmare when it comes to defending the run or trying to stop a short pass.

Imagine what slippery Darnell Mooney can do with a wide receiver screen now with a group of big receivers up ahead punishing defensive backs in the blocking game.

The Bears had a totally different type of wide receivers group last year, with small and fast being in and big not really desired.

It's part of their new commitment to being a more physical team, whether it's in the run, building the offense with play-action passing off of that run or using wide receiver screens to punish DBs. The Bears' wide zone blocking approach is taking them back to their roots as a strong running team capable of bullying defenses, and away from Matt Nagy's Arena Ball style.

It's on Harry whether he succeeds or fails in Chicago but he probably wasn't going to make New England's roster this year after Tyquan Thornton came on board. They already have DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers, as well as veteran speedster Nelson Agholor. So they were all too willing to obtain something rather than just cut him.

The question isn't whether the Bears helped themselves in the passing game by giving up a 2024 pick that would have been unlikely to make the team, as is the case with many seventh-round picks they've had over the last decade.

It's whether Harry will take steps necessary to ensure he's going to help the Bears in the passing game and running game by improving.

If he does, what looked like an insignificant trade could ultimately pay off for Harry, Fields and the Bears.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven