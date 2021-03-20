On to Plan C or Is It D for Bears After Kenny Golladay Miss

The Bears are left with a less attractive group of free agent wide receivers now and it's possible they'll look to upgrade at the position during the draft.

Kenny Golladay's signing with the New York Giants on Saturday made it unlikely the Bears can achieve their ends in Ryan Pace's 2021 plan through free agency.

Gollday signed for $18 million according to an NFL Network report by Ian Rapoport.

The Bears had offered Golladay about $11 million according to the Chicago Tribune. The failure to bring in a higher-priced receiver could impact what they decide to do in terms of trading or releasing Akiem Hicks, or it might not.

They apparently had already planned to releas cornerback Kyle Fuller and have enlisted his replacement, Desmond Trufant.

The move will mean the Bears really would find it difficult going the free agent route to greatly upgrade their receiver corps. With receivers like Will Furrer and Golladay off the board, there is a large step down in production and talent to the next group available, which could include Kansas City's Sammy Watkins or Jacksonville's DeeDee Westbrook and Chris Conley.

Deshaun Jackson could be an option because he still has good speed, but at age 35 the Bears might be throwing money at someone who can't contribute the way they once did. They already did this sort of thing with Ted Ginn Jr. last year.

Faced with this option, they may need to look for the most explosive receiver in the draft and leave the obvious defensive problems replacing Hicks and Fuller alone until after the first round.

They would also need to avoid quarterback in Round 1 unless one fell into their laps.

