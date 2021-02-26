What Pro Football Focus Says Is Realistic Trade for Russell Wilson

The Bears wouldn't be the longest odds at making a trade for Russell Wilson but their best chances of being involved wouldn't necessarily bring Seattle's QB to Chicago.

Pro Football Focus assessed the possibility of a Bears trade for Russell Wilson and produced a rather sketchy group of options in a report more focused on drawing clicks than anything else.

The story looks at all four teams named by Wilson as potential trade destinations, assesses the chances of deals being done and how each might look—sort of

They spent all but 94 words of a 282-word section on the Bears telling everyone how Mitchell Trubisky wasn't good last year.

News Flash: Water wet. Film at 11.

PFF wasted everyone's time. Anyone who reads PFF knows the tired narrative they set long ago was Trubisky is bad and they constantly hammer this home in this one again. This story was supposed to be about Russell Wilson, not Trubisky. We don't need some obscure metric about Trubisky's struggles throwing the 5-yard out passes in night games against disguised coverages to know he's inadequate.

It also produced the startling revelation that the Bears need better quarterback play. Sorry. This is probably going to come as a shock to some.

PFF agrees with the BearDigest.com notion expressed on Feb. 25 that the best way for the Bears to be involved in a trade for Wilson would be as the third team in a three-team deal which sends two first-round draft picks to Dallas or the Raiders for either Derek Carr or Dak Prescott. Those teams could then ship the picks to Seattle and obtain Wilson for themselves. In this case, the Bears wouldn't get Wilson but would have Prescott or Carr.

However, PFF does suggest there is a way to get Wilson directly and it would take first-round picks from 2021, 2022 and maybe 2023 as well as "young, ascending players like 2020 draft picks Jaylon Johnson and Darnell Mooney."

Why the Seahawks would be interested in Mooney when they have excellent wide receivers and would be swimming in draft picks after a trade is entirely unexplained.

Acquiring Johnson would be a huge benefit to Seattle, which finished 31st in the league against the pass. This Seahawks need wasn't mentioned.

Another failure in this sad effort by PFF regards the salary cap. They droned on about the Saints' inability to cope with any kind of a play for Wilson because of the cap situation.

The Saints are a ridiculous $66 million over the cap on Feb. 26 according to Spotrac.com.

The Bears are $1.9 million over according to Spotrac.com but the much-anticipated Allen Robinson tag situation is going to push them well over and they'll need to start chopping.

As a result, the Bears are not in a good place to bring in $20 million for a wide receiver and $32 million this year for a quarterback. They'd be chopping talent just the way New Orleans will be soon.

This wasn't mentioned, either.

