Jimmy Graham Returns from COVID-19 List

    • November 1, 2021
    Little-Used Tight End Active Again
    Publish date:

    The Bears haven't used Jimmy Graham but now they have the option again if they choose to do so.
    Author:

    USA Today

    Tight end Jimmy Graham came off the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving the Bears free and clear now for players who are eligible to play.

    Only tackle Germain Ifeidi, who was on injured reserve with a knee injury, is now on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Bears although coach Matt Nagy does remain in the COVID-19 protocol.

    Graham, who started sxxx last year and led the team with nine touchdown catches, has one reception for 11 yards this season and has been targeted three times.

    There are several reasons for Graham's inactivity, but injuries have not been a factor.

    Graham turns 35 later this month, although this hardly seems like an explanation for a decline in production at this level. He had 50 total catches a year ago.

    The Bears have turned more toward second-year tight end Cole Kmet as the focus at this position, but they also have third and fourth tight ends capable of catching passes. Jesper Horsted and Jesse James both have touchdown catches this season.

    Read More

    James, in particular, seemed to develop a relationship with Bears quarterback Justin Fields as the two worked together extensively during training camp and in preseason games with the second team.

    Now Fields is the starter and James catches his eye more.

    Fields is a factor, as well. Fields' lack of experience doesn't allow him to see the field the same way Mitchell Trubisky did last year and Andy Dalton did earlier this year.

    An example of this is how Allen Robinson hasn't had more than four receptions in a game since Fields became quarterback, but had six in the opener when Dalton played.

    Robinson averages 5.3 receptions per game with the Bears even after six games with Fields as starter when he averaged 3.0 receptions.

    Graham hasn't been deployed as much even when available. He played in six games and has been on the field only 30% of the snaps (109). Last season he was on the field 59% of the offensive plays.

    So it's clear the Bears have been trending away from Graham even before he missed the last two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    USATSI_15178045
