Legal Tampering Day 2: Situations Bears Must Clarify

The picture at quarterback and the reported interest shown by the Bears in tackle Trent Williams could become more clear on Day 2 of legalized tampering.

Several leftover situations require clarity by the Bears and others on Day 2 of the legalized free agency tampering period.

The status of their quarterback search remained unclear, as a late Monday report they could sign Dallas backup Andy Dalton carried enough uncertainty to leave the possibility or hope someone more effective can be the choice.

The other end of the subject is the bid for Russell Wilson, yet nothing has become of this. The watch is still on for news Seattle might have restructured his contract, thereby ending any chance he would be traded. Otherwise, the Bears can still hold out hope for a deal to bring in a legitimate franchise quarterback.

There are other options and those would include trading for Sam Darnold, Marcus Mariota or even Gardner Minshew. These could be moves made just before the draft, as well.

The Bears need to be proactive with any of these options as their choices have been dwindling, even if they didn't have a great interest in Jameis Winson or Ryan Fitzpatrick, two players who agreed to terms on the first day of tampering.

The other unexpected news was a Chicago Tribune report they have looked into the possibility of dominant San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams. If they agree to terms with Williams, the cost will have a real impact on any future plans at quarterback or other positions. He will not work for a bargain rate but there's little doubt he could upgrade their run blocking and pass blocking.

Losing players in free agency is also possible. They lost defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris on Monday and several other unsigned player remain dangling, such as return man Cordarrelle Patterson, safety Tashaun Gipson, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky's status wouldn't be of concern because it's been widely known they're looking at other options, but at the rate those options are vanishing it might not become too long before he surfaces as a possible fallback again.

