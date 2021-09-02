Why Ryan Pace Says the Bears Can Win in the Playoffs

Bears GM Ryan Pace envisions a team capable of winning in the playoffs based on chemistry and a talented but largely unproven defensive secondary

If team chemistry means anything, Bears GM Ryan Pace sees the Bears in a pretty good place.

Others might look at it and see it as a lab experiment gone awry.

"I love the chemistry of this team, I love the makeup and character of this team right now," Pace said Wednesday at Halas Hall. "I can already feel it. I felt it throughout camp. I love the way this whole thing is coming together. I love our coaching staff.

"And now we just gotta prove it."

The mix includes three quarterbacks rather than two as the Bears try to catch NFC North champion Green Bay.

"It's new for us," Pace said. "We usually had two on the active and one on the practice squad."

Nick Foles is on the roster behind Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, and at least for now he's going nowhere.

"I think Foles provides a lot for that (quarterback) room too," Pace said. "We think about the growth of Justin and not just what Andy provides the room but what Nick provides the room. He brings a different perspective on a lot of things.

"Nick's a professional and has seen a lot of things in this league so we like having him in our building, him in that room for sure."

And they'd be willing to go the no-trade route, keeping Foles and his $4 million salary here.

"Yeah, we'd be fine with that all season," Pace said.

They'd also be fine with the secondary meshing into a viable force. At least now they have the numbers to attack a season, with 10 defensive backs. They brought back cornerback Artie Burns and defensive back Marqui Christian on Wednesday after initially waiving them. Like all the Bears cuts, the two cleared waivers.

"What's neat about that is there's a mixture of young guys and vets," Pace said. "When you think about the corner position with Kindle VIldor, we're excited about where he's heading and how he's playing. Excited about Artie Burns. And then obviously Jaylon Johnson, he's going to be a really good player for us for a long time. That's not even getting into the nickels."

The nickels are Duke Shelley and Christian, not exactly household NFL names.

Much depends on Vildor assuming a role like Jaylon Johnson had last year when he was learning the right cornerback spot, and Johnson now stepping into the lead cornerback role vacated when the Bears cut Kyle Fuller for cap purposes.

"He's had an awesome camp," Pace said of Johnson. "He's probably had one of the best camps of any of our players. He's taken on a leadership role. I can tell he feels way more confident being vocal here and again. He's also a well-rounded player. His ball skills, every practice, jump out."

Vildor is the question, at least for now.

"He plays with so much confidence, you know, he's just well-rounded," Pace said. "He's got ball skills, he has speed, he has man cover ability, he has zone awareness. And I just think when I think about a lot of those mid-round picks from Bilal (Nichols) to (Darnell) Mooney to Kindle, that's a credit to our scouts."

One other volatile part to the defensive mix looks less predictable, but Pace hazarded a guess that Robert Quinn would do better than last year. It would take a collapse of monumental proportions for Quinn to do worse.

"Just the physical nature that he's bringing every single day, the effort, the relentless effort that he brings every single day; it's almost like we have to slow him down in practice because he's coming so close to the quarterbacks on every single snap," Pace said. "But I think he's really kind of gotten into his role. He understands what his role is. I think (outside linebackers) coach (Bill) Shuey’s done an unbelievable job with him."

The way Pace talks about this Bears team, he's thinking big thoughts and not 9-8 and just winning a wild-card berth. Been there, done that.

"To me it goes all back to winning football games and getting in the playoffs and winning when we're in the playoffs," Pace said.

