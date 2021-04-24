Burning Bears Question: Trade Up or Not to Trade Up

Deciding to trade up for a quarterback looks like a tough call when all the arguments either way are weighed, and the Bears need to decide if they're addressing a long-term issue early in the draft, or might take a chance on one in a later round.

The debate will rage over the upcoming days leading into the draft.

It already has, but it's going to intensify.

Should the Bears trade up for one of the first-round quarterback?

When the offseason began we explored the pros and the cons an trading up, but it was so long ago and much has changed in relation to the quarterback position itself and the draft order.

Here are the reasons the Bears should trade up. And also the reasons why they shouldn't. se ...

Stick to Round 2 or Wait Until 2022

It's Basically Only Two QBs

San Francisco is taking the third quarterback. It's only leaving two QBs to choose from, and Trey Lance is really a risk for a team if they think he's playing before his second season. His lack of experience in general, and specifically against Football Bowl Series opponents, is alarming. If it's Mac Jones falling, he really isn't a special quarterback. He's a sharp decision maker with a decent arm who doesn't offer the extra weapon of scrambling. The special quarterbacks in terms of mobility, experience and arm are Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Fields. Someone worth trading up into the top 10 to acquire might not even be available to the Bears.

Too Costly

Thanks to the 49ers overpaying to move up from 12 to No. 3, the demands of teams trying to trade down are going to be steep. The Bears have three glaring weaknesses besides quarterback and not enough picks in Rounds 1-4 to address them. Those include tackle, slot receiver and maybe two cornerbacks. Moving up from 20 into the top five or even top 10 would require giving up too many draft picks.

Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace

This might be the worst drawback. There is no way they bring in Lance with the idea of playing him immediately. He's way too green. With Pace and Nagy facing their final seasons, for them what good is a quarterback who isn't playing this year? As for Jones or Justin Fields, they could play this year. However, if they did it would be because Dalton and/or Nick Foles failed. And if they failed, the team would be tank-bound. Nagy and Pace would be strapped on for the ride out of town.

Supply and Demand

When a stock is hot, it's not the time to buy. You buy on the decline. With quarterback a hot position this year, plenty of teams are taking them and it means the supply of top players at other positions is larger than normal. The Bears would be smarter to invest in tackles, cornerbacks and wide receivers this year while everyone else is wetting themselves over the quarterbacks. Also, the talent level for the wide receivers and tackles, in particular, is higher than normal this year.

You're Getting Russell Wilson in 2022

Don't mock this option. He's far more tradeable for Seattle next year in terms of cap hit. He only will be as old then as Matthew Stafford was this past February and, let's face it: The complaints he had about the Seahawks aren't going away in this offseason. They were 12-4 last year and the changes they've made were not great enough to put them over the top. In fact, it would be easy to argue they've become worse this offseason.

Make the Trade Up

It's a Rare Opportunity for a Top QB

Although there are quarterbacks in Round 1 every year, it's rare when you have five who personnel people view as capable of being drafted in the top 15. The talent level is high, almost like the famed 1983 draft when the first round included John Elway, Jim Kelly, Dan Marino, Ken O'Brien, Tony Eason and Todd Blackledge. By the way, if you didn't remember, Marino was the last of those selected. How anyone could look at that delivery and pick him behind the others — including Elway and Kelly — is stunning. The ball was out of his hand so fast and on target.

They've Already Built the Bridge

They signed Andy Dalton for a year, so obviously the idea is to get a quarterback in place for the future. You don't sign a bridge quarterback like Dalton and then wait a year to connect the bridge. They need the young quarterback now so he is ready to go by 2022, or even later in 2021 if this whole thing falls to pieces and the entire regime is getting blown to pieces.

It's a Cheaper Route

If they wait and have a chance to trade for Russell Wilson again next year the cost will be great in terms of personnel and if they go the free agent route they could really wind up disappointed. The biggest names on the list now are Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield but there is more of a chance that Wilson demands a trade on draft day and comes to the Bears for this season than there is of Allen and Mayfield ever becoming free agents. Sam Darnold could be there, too, if things don't work out for Carolina. But if they don't work out, then why would someone want to sign him? The rest of the free agent class is comprised of recycled passers from this past free agency and 40-year-old Ben Roethlisberger.

Trade Targets Exist

The difficult part of moving up is often finding teams willing to accomodate a trade partner. You can search all over but teams up and down the line might be wed to a particular pick. Maybe they don't want to move. In this case, Atlanta at No. 4, Miami at No. 6 and Dallas at No. 10 already have been reported to be considering a trade out of their spots. There are others, too, in case a quarterback slides and the Bears wanted to pounce without risking Washington taking him first at No. 19.

Weak QB Class Coming

There are early projections the 2022 quarterback class will include only one in the top 25. If that's the case, strike while opportunity exists.

Bears Fan Flames Need Fanning

Signing Andy Dalton and labeling him "QB1" in a tweet didn't quite hit the spot with Bears fans. They need something to get excited about and a tackle, a cornerback or even a fast receiver just won't do. After the disappointment of Mitchell Trubisky, failure to complete a deal for Russell Wilson, flirtation with Carson Wentz and signing of Dalton, Bears fans need the rapid injection of adrenalin a young, hot-shot quarterback supplies.

Why Is There a Question?

It's only been 36 years since they had a quarterback who was good enough to win a Super Bowl. Of course you trade up and you keep trading up in drafts to get one until you have one who is good.

