Why a Report Links Bears to Interest in Andy Dalton

How far up the Bears are willing to go on draft day for a QB depends on who veteran quarterback they can obtain is as a bridge

A few hours before legal NFL tampering started, all was quiet on the western front.

The Seattle Seahawks were not dealing with the Bears and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had a startling realization for all Bears fans hoping to see Wilson in their team's uniform.

He said the Seahawks have been getting calls from numerous teams since the Super Bowl, Bears included.

"When they make clear that they are interested, Seattle hasn't really reciprocated," Rapoport said. "If a deal isn't done pretty soon you gotta think the Bears and other teams are going to say we've gotta move on and figure this out."

It's the pivot point, to play upon the term Bears GM Ryan Pace used.

If you're the Bears and you're pivoting from Russell Wilson to the next best opportunity for starting quarterback, the target depends on your goal.

The draft can be a determining factor in all of this.

Obtaining another veteran to compete with Nick Foles is mandatory because no one wants to force another rookie to play too soon, the way the Bears did with Mitchell Trubisky.

If they plan to trade up in Round 1 and get a chance at one of the top five quarterbacks, one potential veteran acquisition looks better than others. If they plan on staying put to use their picks, it means they'll most likely not get close to one of the top five at No. 20 in Round 1. So the plan for a veteran with Foles would look different.

Acquiring Marcus Mariota by trade or if the Raiders cut him would be a solid move but would likely indicate GM Ryan Pace is being realistic about their chances of moving up to take one of the top five quarterbacks in the draft.

Mariota is young enough that he could be their long-term answer if he makes good on a third chance with a team, and the Bears would still have Nick Foles as backup or to compete and take the job from Mariota.

In this case, they keep their picks and maybe take a quarterback in Rounds 3 or 4, hoping for a draft-day steal.

The same situation would apply if the Bears signed free agent Jameis Winston, although New Orleans appears set to salt Winston away with cash it has recouped from Dre Brees' retirement and a restructured deal for Taysom Hill.

Something similar would happen if the Bears obtained Sam Darnold from the Jets in a deal. In fact, they probably wouldn't devote anything to a third quarterback until the very late rounds. The hope for the future becomes Darnold entirely.

The way the plan looks entirely different is if they sign one of two older veterans.

Rapoport said the Bears have shown interest in free agent Andy Dalton, who worked with Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in Cincinnati.

It isn't special interest. It's about the same as they've shown in all possible QBs on the market but is interest, nonetheless. Reports last year, before the Bengals cut Dalton and the Bears traded for Foles, had linked them to Dalton.

Matt Nagy's old friend, Alex Smith, is another in this category.

Then with these veterans they also go all in to obtain the highest pick they can on draft day in order to pick one of the top five quarterbacks.

Foles has two years left on his deal, but realistically one year because he can be cut after 2021 at a cap savings of $7 million.

Smith is old and his health would never be something a team could depend on long term, although he showed last year he can be a winner if backed by the right defense.

Dalton would be a bit younger and someone to last longer as a potential backup to a rookie who would take over in a year or two.

He's 34 now, played at a cap cost to Dallas of $3 million last year and performed at a level fairly consistent with how he's played throughout his career.

Dalton has never been especially good. He had a passer rating of 87.3 last year and Cowboys fans complained about him, but it was almost his career passer rating of 87.5. He averaged only 6.5 yards an attempt, which is down from his career average by half a yard but he's 34 now and this could be expected with a new team. His interception percentage of 2.4 was below his career mark of 2.7%.

So by and large, the Dalton everyone saw last year was the Dalton they're going to get.

If the Bears are considering this, they actually should have simply brought back Mitchell Trubisky because he's been more effective over the course of his career than statistics suggest Dalton can be.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven