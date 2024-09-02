Bear Digest

Healthier Bears Feeling Benefits from Bengals Preseason Game

Kevin Byard and Keenan Allen looked more ready for action as the Bears restarted practice Monday, hoping to use lessons they learned on offense against Cincinnati's defense.

Gene Chamberlain

Nate Davis (64) and Darnell Wright (58) provide cover for Caleb Williams to launch a pass against the Bengals in preseason.
Nate Davis (64) and Darnell Wright (58) provide cover for Caleb Williams to launch a pass against the Bengals in preseason. / Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
The Bears offense is realizing how important that practice was in a downpour at Halas Hall against the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the preseason game.

The Bengals' odd-man defensive front faced by the Bears in preseason is similar to the Tennessee front the Bears are facing in the opener, and they began practicing against that scheme last week.

"There was huge benefit in that," right tackle Darnell Wright said. "They run kind of the same defense, some differences here and there. But yeah, getting a little taste for that.

"It's not a defense you see a lot—not as much as a normal four-down defense. But just getting your mind back into that mode of three (linemen) on defense is good. It was definitely some good work for us."

It isn't just the tactics, Wright maintained.

"The main thing that stands out is they play hard and I think they're well-coached," Wright said. "It's gonna be a good challenge for us. I'm happy that we have them first game just by how hard they play because I know how hard we play.

"It's gonna be fun matching their intensity and then they're matching us as well. It's gonna be good, competitive. It's always fun when it’s a competitive."

The Bears were nearly back at full strength for the game. They had wide receiver Keenan Allen and safety Kevin Byard, a former Titans player, both practicing, at least on a limited basis after missing work last week. The only player who was still in comeback mode was defensive tackle Zacch Pickens. He's still rehabbing a soft tissue injury.

Eberflus sees them as ready to start live hitting against the opponent's best players and bases it on how they've practiced.

"I would say the competition that we've had up to this point, during training camp—you can feel that. That's real, going against each other. Our players, offensive players going against defensive players, that competition is real and the guys did a real good job of competing and really sharpening each other during that time.

"Like I said, we're excited ab out this competition coming up."

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.