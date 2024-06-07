Limited Number of Bears Practices for Fans at Longer Camp
The Bears will have an extended training camp because of their Aug. 1 Hall of Fame Game at Canton.
However, they'll have the same number of practices open to fans at Halas Hall that they had available last year.
There are only nine practice dates for the public at Halas Hall, starting with the Friday, June 26 practice. The last available practice is Aug. 15. There are three open practices for the public prior to the first preseason game.
Tickets are free and will be available exclusively through Ticketmaster.com on July 9 at 10 a.m.
The open dates for the public will be:
- Friday, July 26
- Saturday, July 27
- Tuesday, July 30
- Sunday, Aug. 4
- Tuesday, Aug. 6
- Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Tuesday, Aug. 13
- Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Thursday, Aug. 15
The Aug. 15 practice is with the Cincinnati Bengals and begins at 1 p.m. Other practice times have not been announced by the Bears but most practices in the past have begun at 10 a.m.
There will be no parking or rideshare drop-offs again at Halas Hall. Fans who come to the practices must use shuttle buses which will be available at Hawthorn Townline Road parking in Vernon Hills.
After the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, Aug. 1 (7 p.m.), the Bears play at Buffalo Aug. 10, and after hosting the Bengals Aug. 17 they close preseason Aug. 22 at Kansas City in a 7:20 p.m. game.
