Linebacker Makes Return to Bears Following Knee Injury
It's usually not a good sign when teams are fortifying depth at a position and they have a player injured at that position.
There has been no real negative long-term report on the health of veteran T.J. Edwards given by coach Matt Eberflus but the veteran starter is suffering from an injury limiting his participation.
The Bears have now signed Javin White, a player they had in the past but didn't bring back following a knee injury. White was a UFL linebacker who has also been with the Raiders and Jets in the past.
White had 38 tackles and two sacks for the Michigan Panthers in the 2024 UFL season. He had an outstanding college career for UNLV with nine interceptions.
In 2022 preseason, the Bears had White on their roster and 10 days after signing he suffered a severe knee injury in preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs. It ended his season. Then he tried to make a comeback in the UFL.
In the NFL, White played in only six games, five with the Raiders in 2020 and one with the Jets in 2021. He had four tackles.
The Bears had Amen Ogbongbemiga lined up with Jack Sanborn and Tremaine Edmunds in their base defense at Sunday's practice with Edwards out.
