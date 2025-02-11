2025 NFL Draft: Ranking the top defensive tackle prospects for the Chicago Bears
Don't expect to see a repeat of the 2024 NFL Draft's run on offensive players at the top. The 2025 class is stacked with defensive talent, especially up front, and there won't be a bevy of quarterbacks to push them down the line, either.
In fact, NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah posted on X that he's handing out twice as many 'eventual starter' grades to defensive tackles as he did in 2024.
That's great news for the Chicago Bears; they need as much help on the defensive line as they can get. The only question that remains is where will they get the most value from drafting one of these defensive tackles.
Let's rank the best options.
1. Mason Graham - Michigan
The Bears might not even get a chance to consider Graham. He's a true blue-chip prospect at a position growing rapidly in demand in the NFL. It'll take a minor miracle for him to fall out of the Top 5. If he does, Poles needs to work those phones and try to trade up to grab him, assuming he hasn't already spent his pick in a blockbuster trade.
2. Kenneth Grant - Michigan
A freak athlete with explosive power, Grant's profile would probably be higher if he wasn't outshined by his teammate. He's a little heavier than most NFL coaches prefer, but that can be managed. He would probably be a slight reach at 10th overall, but a trade down would work out well here if Grant is Poles' target for the DL.
3. Walter Nolen - Ole Miss
Just like Grant, Nolen is an excellent prospect that puts the Bears in a tough spot. He would be a reach if taken at 10th overall, but it's highly unlikely he falls out of the first round. If the Bears want him, they'd have to find a trade partner to move back to the late teens or early twenties. If they can swing a trade like that, Nolen would be a home run and a Day 1 starter.
4. Tyleik Williams - Ohio State
If the Bears put off addressing the defensive line until Day 2 of the draft, there are still excellent options available. While not as consistent nor with as much upside as the top prospects, Williams still projects as an immediate impact player if he lands in a good system. I trust Dennis Allen to be able to coach him up to his full potential.
5. Derrick Harmon - Oregon
After transferring to Oregon and racking up five sacks from the interior, Harmon has played his way into the first-round conversation, but there's still a good chance he's available when the Bears are picking early in the second round. His technique will need some serious refinement at the next level, but all the potential of a 3-down defensive tackle is there.
