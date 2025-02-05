2025 NFL Draft: Top small-school prospects who could help the Chicago Bears
One thing Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has never been afraid to do is take a swing on small-school prospects in the NFL draft. Usually, these players end up on someone else's practice squad, but sometimes it works out, as in the case of backup quarterback Tyson Bagent.
Most Bears fans already know all the big names for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft; plenty of mock drafts have already been done and it's only February. But they might want to familiarize themselves with a few standouts from smaller schools. At least one of them is probably already on Poles' radar and may end up wearing navy and orange.
1. David Walker - Defensive End, Central Arkansas
Walker has been flying up draft boards this year, and for good reason. In three seasons at Central Arkansas, he accumulated 6 forced fumbles, 30 sacks, and 184 total tackles. With the kind of explosive athleticism and raw strength that can't be taught, Walker could very well end up being a Day 2 selection in the draft.
2. Charles Grant - Offensive Tackle, William & Mary
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more athletic offensive tackle prospect this year than Grant. His speed, agility, and excellent arm length make him an ideal left tackle at the next level, but not right away. His technique needs refinement, and he'll need to adjust to the speed and strength of NFL pass rushers.
If the Bears select him in the 2025 draft, he could serve as a backup to Braxton Jones and gain valuable insights there, potentially developing into a starter should Jones not sign an extension with Chicago.
3. Jackson Slater - Guard, Sacramento State
The three-time FCS All-American has been a dominant force for Sacramento State, logging nearly 3,200 career snaps while allowing just four total sacks. Despite starting 42 games at left guard (and two at left tackle), some draft analysts think that a move to Center would be his best fit. He put out some great film at that position in 1-on-1's at the Senior Bowl last week.
