2025 NFL free agency: Bears sign special teams contributor and secondary depth
The Chicago Bears' big-name 2025 free-agency signings are done, but GM Ryan Poles and his front office are continuing to put finishing veteran touches on the roster ahead of April's NFL Draft.
The latest signing, cornerback Nick McCloud, will contribute on special teams and add depth to an already talented defensive backfield.
The Bears signed McCloud to a one-year deal on Monday. The former undrafted free agent from the 2021 NFL draft (Buffalo Bills) has appeared in 48 games with 16 starts over the last four seasons. Chicago marks his fourth team; He previously spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, and, most recently, the San Francisco 49ers.
In 2022, McCloud appeared in 14 games and totaled a career-best 43 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He excelled on special teams that year, too, earning an 80.2 grade on kick and punt coverage from Pro Football Focus.
McCloud will likely replace Jaylon Jones' role on the roster. Jones signed with the Arizona Cardinals last week.
