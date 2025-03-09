2025 NFL free agency is almost here, so what better time to redo the 2024 NFL Draft?
“Regrets, I’ve had a few.”
So sang Frank Sinatra in what was arguably his theme song, “My Way.” Considering Ol’ Blue Eyes first recorded the tune in 1968, it’s doubtful he was crooning about whether a certain nine NFL teams did or didn't regret their decisions at the 2024 NFL Draft.
So we’ll croon for him.
The Chicago Bears had a pair of top-ten selections last spring, and if they knew then what they know now—hell, if every team knew then what we know now—the Bears’ trajectory, the NFL landscape, the 2025 free agency roadmap, and the 2025 NFL Draft would look a whole lot different.
But sports nerds like to imagine different, so here’s a retroactive re-do of the 2024 NFL Draft’s top ten:
1) CHICAGO BEARS
Original Pick: Caleb Williams (QB)
In-Retrospect Pick: Jayden Daniels (QB)
The Skinny: From Week 1, it was apparent that Daniels had the “It” factor, while Williams had the “He’s-really-good-but-needs-some-seasoning” factor:
Sure, Daniels’ plays were being called by the innovative and ballsy Kliff Kingsbury, while poor Caleb was hamstrung with game plans courtesy of an overmatched Thomas Brown and an under-talented Shane Waldron, but Daniels looked like a ready-made star, while Williams, um, needs some seasoning.
2) WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
Original Pick: Jayden Daniels (QB)
In-Retrospect Pick: Bo Nix (QB)
The Skinny: Surprise!
The knee-jerk pick here would’ve been Williams, but Nix out-statted Caleb across the board, save for interceptions and total rushing yards. And Kingsbury’s game-planning did wonders for Daniels; he’d have almost as much fun with Nix.
Granted, Nix wouldn’t put up Jayden Daniels-level digits. But he’d still be damn good in D.C.
3) NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Original Pick: Drake Maye (QB)
In-Retrospect Pick: Drake Maye (QB)
The Skinny: This isn’t to say that Maye is a better option than Williams, but it felt like Pats’ GM Eliot Wolf locked down his choice when the team’s draft position was determined. He didn’t budge then, and he wouldn’t budge now.
4) ARIZONA CARDINALS
Original Pick: Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR)
In-Retrospect Pick: Malik Nabers (WR)
The Skinny: After a stellar college career, tons o’ pundits labeled Harrison as a generational option. (Sound familiar, Bears fans?). Some even tabbed him as worthy of a number one pick in a loaded, albeit top-heavy draft.
Harrison will be a perfectly fine receiver—possibly even an All-Pro—but he’s far from generational, and, based on his 2024 performance, likely wouldn’t be a WR1 on approximately one-third of the league’s 32.
Nabers, on the other hand, balled out…and that was while catching passes from Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, and Drew Lock! Pair him with Kyler Murray, dude’s a top-seven receiver.
5) LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Original Pick: Joe Alt (RT)
In-Retrospect Pick: Joe Alt (RT)
The Skinny: The Bolts nailed this one. Without Alt, L.A.’s O-line (13th best in the league, as per PFF) becomes below average, and Justin Herbert—who got plenty dinged-up with Alt—would have spent a chunk of 2024 on IR.
6) NEW YORK GIANTS
Original Pick: Malik Nabers (WR)
In-Retrospect Pick: Caleb Williams (QB)
The Jints rolled into the 2024 draft all-in on Daniel Jones, but if Williams slipped to six, you’d hope somebody in the Giants’ war room would’ve been like, “Um, guys, I don’t think Daniel is the man, and this stud fell into our laps, so let’s peace-out Jones.”
You’d hope.
7) TENNESSEE TITANS
Original Pick: JC Latham (OT)
In-Retrospect Pick: Jared Verse (DE)
The Skinny: Verse headed into the Draft with plenty of hype…but not enough hype. The Titans had holes galore on the offensive side of the ball, but Verse is a very high-end end, and those ain’t always easy to find.
8) ATLANTA FALCONS
Original Pick: JC Latham (OT)
In-Retrospect Pick: Cooper DeJean (CB)
The Skinny: Along with Ladd McConkey, DeJean would be the biggest riser in any 2024 re-draft. Originally picked at the 40-spot, the nasty ballhawk has the skill-set, athleticism, football smarts, and attitude to be a perennial All-Pro.
9) CHICAGO BEARS
Original Pick: Rome Odunze (WR)
In-Retrospect Pick: Brock Bowers (TE)
The Skinny: Aside from Daniels, Bowers is the only dude in this draft you can, as of now, call generational. Like Kelce-level generational. Like Gonzalez-level generational. Like Gates-level generational.
The Bears came into the season with Cole Kmet as their top tight end, a decent option, but knowing what we know now, grabbing the ex-Georgia Bulldog would’ve been a no-brainer.
10) MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Original Pick: J.J. McCarthy (QB)
In-Retrospect Pick: Quinyon Mitchell (CB)
The Skinny: If you claim you knew Sam Darnold would be the answer to Minnesota’s post-Kirk-Cousins starting quarterback problems, you’re lying. But he was, and Vikes DC Brian Flores would’ve loved to have a stud like Mitchell in his arsenal.