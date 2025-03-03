2025 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears secure dream first-round pick after Scouting Combine
No team may have benefited more from the results at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine than the Chicago Bears, whose first-round pick will almost certainly produce a prospect that marries value and need for the team's woeful offensive line.
Multiple offensive linemen solidified their first-round status during weigh-ins and on-field drills, including LSU’s Will Campbell, Texas’ Kelvin Banks, Missouri’s Armand Membou, and Alabama’s Tyler Booker. Whether they project as tackles or guards is secondary; they all have the talent to be immediate NFL starters.
LSU’s Will Campbell has been a favorite among Bears fans since the start of the 2025 NFL Draft process, but the chances of him falling to the 10th pick seemed slim before the Combine. However, his shorter-than-ideal arm length for an offensive tackle could boost Chicago’s odds of landing him, a development already reflected in post-Combine mock drafts.
Take the latest 2025 NFL mock draft from Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema. He has Campbell lasting until No. 10, and the Bears snatch him up.
"I still love Will Campbell as a player, but his 32 5/8-inch arms rank in just the 7th percentile for tackles and his 77 3/8-inch wingspan would be the shortest of any offensive tackle since at least 2011 — likely much further," PFF's Trever Sikkema wrote. "Peter Skoronski never got a chance to play offensive tackle when he was drafted. I am not sure Campbell will either. That doesn’t change the fact that he’s an NFL starter, especially for a team like Chicago, where he would be perfect at guard or center."
Campbell is an ideal fit for the Chicago Bears for several reasons. With glaring needs at center, both guard spots, and potentially left tackle, his versatility as a blue-chip offensive lineman offers Chicago a rare opportunity to plug him into any of those roles. Few teams have the luxury of adding a prospect with such immediate impact potential.
Although Campbell’s physical traits suggest he may be best suited for guard at the NFL level, he has the potential to be a reliable left tackle as well. However, his upside as a high-caliber interior lineman is significant, especially in today’s NFL, where elite guard play holds far more value than it did a decade ago.
Sikkema’s 2025 mock draft featured seven offensive linemen in the first round, which is another positive sign for the Bears. This year’s draft class is deep with talent in the trenches, making it an ideal time for Chicago to address its offensive line needs. With plenty of options available in the first and second rounds, the Bears have a prime opportunity to complete their much-needed offensive line overhaul.
