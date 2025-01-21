2025 NFL mock draft gives Ben Johnson, Bears' offense much-needed protection
The Chicago Bears addressed their biggest offseason priority in a major way by naming Ben Johnson as their new head coach, a move universally regarded as a huge win for the franchise.
Now, the Chicago Bears must capitalize on the momentum sparked by Johnson's arrival. By adopting a bold approach to NFL free agency and nailing their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears can solidify their position as the biggest winner of the offseason.
Getting the first-round pick right shouldn’t be a challenge for general manager Ryan Poles. His top priority is clear: protect Caleb Williams by selecting several starting-quality offensive linemen from this year’s draft class, starting with the 10th overall pick in Round 1.
And that's exactly what he does in a new 2025 mock draft from Newsweek.
The Bears land Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons.
"If the Bears want Caleb Williams to succeed, they must keep him upright," Gavino Borquez wrote. "Williams was the most sacked quarterback this season, with 68 sacks taken. Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury, so the medicals will be crucial during the pre-draft process. But if everything checks out, Simmons could be a prolific blindside blocker for Williams."
I'm a huge fan of Simmons' upside in the NFL; he's the top tackle prospect in the 2025 draft... when he's healthy.
And it's that last part that's the big concern with Simmons' projection.
"A former San Diego State right tackle, Simmons had looked really good on the left side after transferring to Ohio State before the 2023 season," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote. "He's just very consistent, showing excellent footwork and balance in pass protection. I really like the way he drives defensive ends off the ball and gets to the second level. If he had stayed healthy this season, I think he'd be in the OT1 mix."
Kiper ranks Simmons as his No. 3 offensive tackle, which, as he notes, is lower than where he'd slot if he had a clean bill of health.
The Chicago Bears aren't in a situation where they can take a gamble on their first-round offensive lineman. He has to be a guy who's ready to play right away. If Simmons' knee checks out OK in the pre-draft medicals, he'd be a great selection.
Otherwise, the Bears may have no choice but to look elsewhere in Round 1.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —