Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft offers hope for Chicago Bears' offensive line in first round
The 2025 NFL Combine kicks off this week, bringing with it a likely shift in the NFL Draft narratives we've grown used to over the past month.
Prospects who run fast and jump high will shoot up the first-round rankings, while those who struggle in on-field drills and off-field interviews will slowly begin to fall. The all-important medicals will play a huge part in final evaluations, too.
However, some prospects seem insulated from a significant drop in their draft stock. One of them is LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, who is a top candidate for the Chicago Bears' first-round selection at No. 10 overall.
And he's the player Pro Football Focus has the Bears picking in their latest 2025 NFL mock draft.
"The Bears will likely shop in free agency for interior offensive linemen, but it would be both unlikely and expensive for them to buy three legitimate starters," PFF's Dalton Wasserman wrote. "That’s where Campbell comes into play — if he falls this far. He’s skilled and smart enough to move inside and still be an asset."
Chicago Bears need a little bit of luck to land Will Campbell in 2025 NFL Draft
Momentum is growing for the Bears to select Campbell in the first round, but it still seems unlikely that the top offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft will fall to No. 10.
So, how did we get here in PFF's mock draft?
The most significant hurdle was crossed at the No. 4 pick when the New England Patriots selected Tetairoa McMillan, the towering wide receiver from Arizona. The Patriots are viewed as the biggest threat to take Campbell away from the Bears, but if they decide to go with a wide receiver on draft day, Campbell could indeed fall to Chicago.
Bears fans should closely monitor McMillan's performance at the 2025 NFL Combine. The better he performs, the higher the likelihood he becomes a Patriot, which could increase the chances of Campbell landing with the Bears.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are another threat at No. 5 overall, but in PFF's mock draft, they somehow land Travis Hunter, the unicorn wide receiver-defensive back who many consider the best overall football player in the class.
There's a reality in which Hunter does fall this far, although it's definitely in a far away multiverse.
This mock draft also features both Cam Ward (QB, Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (QB, Colorado) being selected within the first three picks. I'm skeptical that Sanders will be picked that high, and if a quarterback drops out of the top five, the chances of a prospect like Campbell taking his place increase significantly.
Here’s the takeaway: Will Campbell to the Chicago Bears is possible, but it doesn’t seem likely. However, this could change dramatically if other prospects deliver strong performances at the NFL Combine, potentially pushing him down to Chicago’s pick in Round 1.
