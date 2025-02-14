2025 NFL Mock Draft reveals new contender emerging for Chicago Bears in first round
The Chicago Bears are expected to target an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but the question of who they'll select remains uncertain.
The latest 2025 NFL mock drafts are only adding to the suspense. Some project LSU’s Will Campbell as the Bears’ top pick, while others have Texas’ Kelvin Banks leading the race.
But there's a new offensive tackle who's beginning to emerge as the front-runner for the Chicago Bears at No. 10 overall: Missouri's Armand Membou.
In the latest mock draft from NFL.com's Dan Parr, the Bears snag the 20-year-old powerhouse in the first round.
Armand Membou trending as the Chicago Bears' likely first-round target
"While the Bears must bolster the defensive line, too, giving Caleb Williams a better front five than he had in 2024 has to be the laser-like focus for Ryan Poles in the months ahead," Parr wrote. "Membou played right tackle in college, but as NFL.com lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has said, the former Tiger has the potential to be an All-Pro guard, where he’ll slot in for Chicago."
The more I watch Membou, the more I understand the infatuation with his upside. He's a clean and refined prospect, which is remarkable considering he's only 20 years old. He also has a massive (wide) frame, which projects really well inside at guard.
One concern Chicago Bears fans may have about Armand Membou as a potential first-round pick is that positional fit. If GM Ryan Poles expects him to be the long-term solution at left tackle, it could be seen as a reach, given his extensive experience on the right side during his college career.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes Membou will stay at tackle, at least initially in his pro career.
"Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless," Zierlein wrote.
With Darnell Wright locked in on the right side, Membou would need to transition to the left. While his athleticism suggests he could make the switch, it remains a risky first-round move.
For the Chicago Bears, it really doesn't matter where Membou plays. He'd represent a massive upgrade at guard and left tackle. With this roster in need of no less than three new starters along the offensive line, Membou's positional versatility is a plus.
Get used to seeing Armand Membou connected to the Bears in 2025 mock drafts. As NFL draft season marches on, the Missouri standout could end up challenging Will Campbell to be the first offensive lineman selected this April.
