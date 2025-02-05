3 game-changing trades the Chicago Bears should pursue this offseason
The NFL offseason hasn't even officially begun yet and we've already seen two superstars hit the trade market. The Rams have informed Cooper Kupp that they will be seeking an immediate trade partner. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett has requested a trade, and while the Browns insist they won’t move him, the team’s current situation makes it a possibility they may have to consider.
The price for Garrett may be prohibitive for the Chicago Bears, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't call around the league and try to land an All-Pro caliber contributor. Here's three players they could target who would send expectations for the Bears in 2025 through the roof.
1. Trey Hendrickson
While not quite on the level of Myles Garrett, Hendrickson is a four-time Pro Bowler and earned his first All-Pro nod in 2024. With four straight seasons of double-digit sacks, he's exactly what the Bears need to boost their pass rush without bleeding dry their stock of valuable draft picks.
2. Joe Thuney
Thuney is entering the last year of his $80 million contract with the Chiefs, who will likely be resetting the guard market with a contract extension for right guard Trey Smith. If they're having trouble squaring that circle within the salary cap, maybe they'd be willing to part with their older left guard.
At 32-years-old, Thuney would not be a long-term answer for the Bears, but he's arguably the best pass-blocking guard in the NFL and still has a few good years left in him. This would give Caleb Williams an immediate upgrade to his protection and allow the Bears find and prepare a young replacement.
3. Tyreek Hill
After a disappointing end to Miami's 2024 season, the five-time All-Pro receiver told reporters that he wanted out. He later walked his comments back a bit during a video game livestream, but that reeked of damage control. If a team aggressively pursues Hill, he's going to want the Dolphins to make it happen.
Yes, the Bears already have DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, but they currently lack a true speed threat in their receiving corps, and Hill is the best in the business in that regard.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —