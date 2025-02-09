3 soon-to-be free agents Chicago Bears fans should watch closely in Super Bowl 59
Super Bowl 59 will feature a star-studded clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. And while Chicago Bears fans are left yet again to watch from afar, there's still plenty of 'Bears intrigue' worth monitoring.
Chicago is poised to be a major player in 2025 NFL free agency, and Super Bowl 59 features several impending free agents who could be on Ryan Poles' radar.
Bears fans should keep a close eye on these three impending free agents from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Super Sunday.
Trey Smith, Guard, Kansas City Chiefs
Smith is the cream of the crop in this year's NFL free agency class, and there's no doubt the Bears will be all-in on the 2024 Pro Bowler if he hits the open market.
Smith has established himself as one of the premier guards in the NFL, and his combination of youth, talent, and experience would instantly transform Chicago's offensive line from one of the most underwhelming in the NFL to one that warrants instant respect.
Mekhi Becton, Guard, Philadelphia Eagles
Originally a first-round pick by the New York Jets in 2020, Becton struggled with injuries and performance early in his career. However, after joining the Eagles this season, he transitioned to right guard under the guidance of renowned offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and has since revitalized his career.
Becton has been instrumental in solidifying the Eagles' offensive line, contributing to their dominant rushing attack and overall offensive success. His newfound consistency makes him an attractive target for the Bears, who are looking for up to four new starters along the offensive line.
Josh Sweat, Edge, Philadelphia Eagles
Sweat led the Eagles with eight sacks this season, showcasing his ability to consistently pressure quarterbacks and finish plays in the backfield. The Bears have a glaring need in their pass rush opposite Montez Sweat, making Josh Sweat a prime target.
At 27, Sweat is still in his prime and worth the projected $19 million per year he'll command in free agency.
