BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Why the 49ers Score a Comfortable Win in Super Bowl

Gene Chamberlain

Not to be a party pooper, but the tight matchup and fantastic, close Super Bowl everyone says they see coming will not occur.

It's as simple as statistical breakdown. Sometimes stats lie, these all weigh so heavily in one direction it's virtually impossible to go a different way.

Regardless of Patrick Mahomes' brilliance, the San Francisco 49ers should win this game comfortably. We'll call it 38-26.

The No. 1 factor weighing against the Chiefs is, of course, the ability of the San Francisco 49ers to run the football. They were second in the league, and actually would have been No. 1 if Baltimore didn't have a quarterback who ran like a running back.

The Chiefs' defense finished 26th against the run. They did stop Derrick Henry in the playoffs, but the Titans had nothing else much to counter then and the 49ers have a passing attack that can be explosive at times when it has to be. It's a good counter punch for the run.

The running attack led to the 49ers ranking fifth in time of possession at 31:37 a game. The 49ers were a distant 20th in TOP. Now, some of the Chiefs' low ranking is because they scored so quickly, but also it's this way because of their own lack of a run defense or running game.

These combinations can't hold up against the 49ers.

If the 49ers couldn't play pass defense well, Mahomes could still carve up the San Francisco secondary.

The 49ers have the best pass defense in the NFL.

Let's take a turn back into the season and look at the games when Mahomes really didn't play well.

He stunk against the Lions of all people. Must have been snoozing. Later, Bill Belichick probably used some of that film because the Lions play the Patriots' defenses, and New England held Mahomes to a passer rating of 83.6—not horrible but not good, just mediocre. The Patriots had the best pass defense in the league, although that was inflated by a weakling schedule. The Pats lost the game because their offense and their old man quarterback hit a wall this year and the Chiefs' defense won the game for them.

Mahomes really struggled in two other games and they were both against the same team, the lowly Los Angeles Chargers.The Charges held Mahomes to a passer rating of 81.1 in the second matchup and to a Mitchell Trubisky-like 72.7 in the first game. The first one was about a month after the knee injury Mahomes sustained so he should have been recovered by then and had a game played the week before that one.

The Chargers had Joey Bosa rushing the passer and making life difficult for Mahomes.

The 49ers have his brother Nick rushing the passer and waiting to make life difficult for Mahomes.

In those two Chargers games Mahomes went 16 of 25 for 174 yards with a touchdown and an interception and 19 of 32 for 182 yards for a touchdown and an interception.

Those came against the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL. And remember, the 49ers are No. 1.

Well, Mahomes can fall back on his running game? No chance. The Chiefs haven't run since Ed Podolak. Well, actually since their running back was sent out of town to get in trouble with police in another city.

The 49ers won't quite be able to lay claim to a beat down. Mahomes will always find a way to put up points.

In this one they'll be catch-up points, trying to rally from a big deficit. It won't be enough.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Calais Campbell honored as the Walter Payton Award winner, NFL man of the year. Made a very nice speech about those who played with him in the past who won it and what it means. A class guy.…

Gene Chamberlain

Report Says Suhey Will Present Covert for Hall Induction

Jimbo Covert told the Chicago Sun-Times he would have former Bears fullback Matt Suhey make the presentation speech at this summer's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Could Be Mimicking the Wrong Super Bowl Team

The Chiefs try to score every play but San Francisco grinds it out. The Bears naturally are trying to mimic Kansas City because of Matt Nagy but their personnel might be better suited to taking the 49ers' approach

Gene Chamberlain

The Rooting Interest for Bears Fans in Super Bowl LIV

One team in particular in this Super Bowl should appeal to Bears fans who hope to eventually see their team back playing on the biggest of all stages in the future.

Gene Chamberlain

One Chicago Bear Who Most Deserves a New Deal

Allen Robinson II led the Bears in production last year and his deal expires after 2020, but there's one other offensive player who has been with the team longer and deserves a contract extension first.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

1985 Bears Reign as Greatest of NFL's First 100 Champions

The 1985 Chicago Bears rose above other Super Bowl champions because of the way they connected with people. They brought pro football into the mainstream like no other team had or has since.

Gene Chamberlain

One Player Bears Lost Who Must Be Replaced

The Chicago Bears had a small draft last year with a few players who've shown promise, but one of them was lost to the team and he has to be replaced in this year's draft.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Somehow for a little guy Tarik Cohen manages to get an awful lot of spotlight in the offseason and he managed to do it here. Pretty funny.…

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky Sparks a Good Super Bowl Buzz

From Bears and former Bears to national broadcasters and websites, Mitchell Trubisky and his possible replacements spark a good buzz at the Super Bowl

Gene Chamberlain

Why Bears Must Keep Three Quarterbacks in 2020

The Bears can't continue this habit of keeping two quarterbacks and another on the practice squad when they have a real need to draft a young passer to learn behind Mitchell Trubisky and another backup.

Gene Chamberlain