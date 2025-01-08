5 free agents the Chicago Bears must target this offseason
Despite an underwhelming 2024 season, the Chicago Bears have a bright future, but they must make some significant investments to get there, which means being major players in free agency this March.
In the Ryan Poles era, the Bears have not taken many big swings in free agency, and those they did take, such as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds or running back D'Andre Swift, weren't at positions of need. Heading into his fourth offseason as GM, Poles can't afford to play it safe. The Bears need help right now, and he needs to open up the checkbook to get it.
Here are five players the Bears must target and sign to get back to the playoffs sooner than later.
1. Trey Smith - Right Guard, Kansas City Chiefs
This is a perfect match for the Bears. Right guard is arguably the biggest hole on the roster, and Smith is one of the very best in the league at this position. Granted, it's unlikely that the Chiefs just let their Pro Bowl guard walk, but if they do, the Bears must be willing to pay whatever it takes to get him in front of Caleb Williams.
2. James Daniels - Right Guard, Pittsburgh Steelers
If Smith stays in Kansas City, how about a reunion? Poles didn't re-sign Daniels during his first weeks as Chicago's GM, a decision that's been one of his bigger blunders. Daniels is not quite on Trey Smith's level, but he's a solid pass protector and has been an absolute road-grader in the run game. Bringing him back to Chicago would create stability for the offensive line.
3. Charvarius Ward - Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers
Cornerback is an underrated need for the Bears in 2025. Jaylon Johnson is one of the best in the league, and Kyler Gordon has been excellent at nickel, but Tyrique Stevenson is too volatile to trust long-term. Ward will be hitting free agency, and it sounds like he'd rather be anywhere but San Francisco, owing to the tragic loss of his young daughter this year.
Before this season when his personal life was so greatly impacted, Ward was looking like one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. Linking him with Johnson and Gordon would give the Bears a dominant unit and give Ward the reset he's looking for.
4. Dante Fowler Jr. - Defensive End, Washington Commanders
After trading for and extending Montez Sweat, he immediately rewarded the Bears with a Pro Bowl season. Unfortunately, he regressed heavily in 2024. It's clear that Sweat needs a capable running mate on the other side of the line, and the answer could once again lie in Washington.
Fowler has bounced around the league for a while but has always put up solid numbers, and in 2024 he put up double-digit sacks for the second time in his career. He could give the defensive line the extra juice it needs in 2025.
5. Javon Kinlaw - Defensive Tackle, New York Jets
Once Andrew Billings was lost for the season, Chicago's defensive line never recovered. They need another bulldozer in the middle, and that could be Kinlaw. The Jets, who have cleaned house in the front office, may commit to a mini-rebuild, which would mean allowing an older, not quite elite player like Kinlaw to walk in free agency.
His last contract was just a one-year deal with the Jets for $7.25 million, so it wouldn't exactly be breaking the bank to bring him to Chicago for extra muscle in the trenches, which they badly need.
