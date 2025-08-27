Bear Digest

53-man roster: Chicago Bears claim two players off waivers

The Chicago Bears made two waiver claims one day after trimming their roster to 53 players.

Bryan Perez

The Chicago Bears trimmed their roster to 53 players in time for Tuesday's NFL deadline, but as is the case every year, the first 53-man roster is rarely the final one.

One day after submitting that 53-man squad, the Bears are already making some changes.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Chicago claimed two players off waivers: Linebacker D'Marco Jackson and defensive back Jaylon Jones.

Jackson, a fifth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, was a star at Appalachian State and should help add depth to the Bears' linebacker unit after spending time with Dennis Allen in New Orleans.

Jones, meanwhile, returns to Chicago after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He signed with the Cardinals this past offseason.

Jones will help offset the season-ending injury to Terrell Smith in the secondary while also being a factor on special teams.

Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today's Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

