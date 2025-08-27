53-man roster: Chicago Bears claim two players off waivers
The Chicago Bears trimmed their roster to 53 players in time for Tuesday's NFL deadline, but as is the case every year, the first 53-man roster is rarely the final one.
One day after submitting that 53-man squad, the Bears are already making some changes.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Chicago claimed two players off waivers: Linebacker D'Marco Jackson and defensive back Jaylon Jones.
Jackson, a fifth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, was a star at Appalachian State and should help add depth to the Bears' linebacker unit after spending time with Dennis Allen in New Orleans.
Jones, meanwhile, returns to Chicago after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He signed with the Cardinals this past offseason.
Jones will help offset the season-ending injury to Terrell Smith in the secondary while also being a factor on special teams.