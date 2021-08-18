Tashaun Gipson's Bold Prediction About One Bear

The prediction by Bears safety about a particular member of the Chicago Bears secondary for this season is pretty bold considering his experience.

Tashaun Gipson likes giving opinions. Perhaps he has a post-football career in commentating or analysis ahead in a few years.

For now, though, he's telling people what he thinks about teammate Jaylon Johnson.

Within the last week at training camp Johnson has begun to assert himself as a player who makes interceptions. Johnson went without an interception as a rookie, although he generally had a solid first year.

Johnson made a pair of picks in Monday's practice and generally has been a threat for picks throughout camp.

"You see yesterday Jaylon and I don't think he gets enough credit man, I believe in the next year or two he'll be looked at as a top five cornerback," Gipson said. "And that's probably a sound byte that I'm willing to put out there because I've seen the growth in his game. He really doesn't have any flaws to his game.

"He had the injury, the shoulder injuries man, a lot of people who don't play the game don't realize those things are pretty vital man."

Johnson rookie year ended after he suffered a shoulder injury in the 13th game.

It didn't require surgery, but he had shoulder surgery while in college.

"So he seems healthy, he looks pretty good, he's in great shape, so you know a guy like that leading the charge man is perfect," Gipson said. "So we see that and we feed off that type of stuff and he's looked at as a leader in this secondary honestly."

If the football is in the air this year, Johnson plans to be ready. He's taken two particular approaches to improving at going for the ball.

"I try to, after practice, at least catch 100 JUGS (machine throws) and catch passes while I'm not in certain periods, finding the ball, just trying to be able to do anything I can to just imprint it in my ability just to catch the ball, to go find the ball," Johnson said. "So, it's definitely been a focus mentally and physically."

Desmond Trufant has missed the last few practices for personal reasons, but Johnson has worked with him when he was a Halas Hall.

"I mean I like working with him," Johnson said. "We have the same agents so I mean we're kind of familiar on kind of who we are as players and just things like that.

"But I mean, he's a vet. He's seen the game. He's played against some top receivers for some time now. So, just being able to kind of see how he views the game and kind of his style of ball and why he plays the way that he plays, it's beneficial as well. You can just take different things from him and I can even add certain things to his game as well. So, I mean, just being able to bounce off each other and push each other to be better."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven