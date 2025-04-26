A few words from new Chicago Bears defensive lineman Shemar Turner
Coming into the off-season, one of the Chicago Bears’ oft-stated goals was to fix the trenches.
And what better way to do so than with a chiseled specimen who has the flexibility to play literally every position on the defensive line?
A specimen like Texas A&M's Shemar Turner.
The Bears selected the 6’4”, 300-pound defensive Swiss Army knife in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And throughout the draft process, Turner has proven to be a chatty, thoughtful, pragmatic young man, so we'll let’s Shemar speak for himself.
- On his ideal weight: “For how athletic I am, for how strong I am, 290. I feel like I’m a real advantage on the inside. A guard is really going to have a problem with me in the league.”
- On his best physical feature: “My long arm. Everything is off [of arm] power.”
- On his best non-football feature: “I’m really resilient, man. I can really do whatever I put my mind to. It’s more mental than physical.”
- On his relationship with coaches: “If you are a guy that loves the sport of football, you love being coached hard. It doesn't matter what it is. It can be on and off the field. Like I said, it can be missing breakfast. I want a coach on me if I miss anything, and I don't miss nothing.”
- On his work ethic: “[I don’t like] a lot of unnecessary talking when you can be working. Just that right there pretty much is just putting your head down and working, grinding, and going 100% every day, getting better.”
We look forward to hearing what Shemar has to say once he gets his first taste of NFL football.
