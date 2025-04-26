Bear Digest

A few words from new Chicago Bears defensive lineman Shemar Turner

Alan Goldsher

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Shemar Turner
Chicago Bears defensive lineman Shemar Turner / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming into the off-season, one of the Chicago Bears’ oft-stated goals was to fix the trenches.

And what better way to do so than with a chiseled specimen who has the flexibility to play literally every position on the defensive line?

A specimen like Texas A&M's Shemar Turner.

The Bears selected the 6’4”, 300-pound defensive Swiss Army knife in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And throughout the draft process, Turner has proven to be a chatty, thoughtful, pragmatic young man, so we'll let’s Shemar speak for himself.

  • On his ideal weight: “For how athletic I am, for how strong I am, 290. I feel like I’m a real advantage on the inside. A guard is really going to have a problem with me in the league.”
  • On his best physical feature: “My long arm. Everything is off [of arm] power.”
  • On his best non-football feature: “I’m really resilient, man. I can really do whatever I put my mind to. It’s more mental than physical.”
  • On his relationship with coaches: “If you are a guy that loves the sport of football, you love being coached hard. It doesn't matter what it is. It can be on and off the field. Like I said, it can be missing breakfast. I want a coach on me if I miss anything, and I don't miss nothing.”
  • On his work ethic: “[I don’t like] a lot of unnecessary talking when you can be working. Just that right there pretty much is just putting your head down and working, grinding, and going 100% every day, getting better.”

We look forward to hearing what Shemar has to say once he gets his first taste of NFL football.

Published
Alan Goldsher
ALAN GOLDSHER

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.

Home/News