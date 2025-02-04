Adam Schefter sparks buzz with potential Myles Garrett trade to Chicago Bears
Nothing spreads an NFL rumor on social media faster than Adam Schefter simply saying a few words.
Schefter is the NFL’s top insider, and even his speculative remarks often stem from solid intel. So when he mentioned the Bears as a potential trade destination for Myles Garrett during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the buzz surrounding a possible connection quickly gained momentum.
Despite Garrett's wishes to go to a Super Bowl contender, Schefter used the Bears as a potential trade partner for the Browns. In this hypothetical scenario, the Bears would offer Garrett more hope of eventually winning a championship than he has in Cleveland.
The Chicago Bears defense needs a pass-rush counterpart to Montez Sweat, who led the team in sacks last year with just 5.5. No one would've imagined Garrett as a possible solution, but here we are.
Garrett would instantly transform the Bears' defense from a strong unit into one of the NFL’s elite. With Chicago’s young, highly skilled secondary, pairing Garrett with Sweat in the pass rush could create a dominant defense capable of rivaling the league’s best.
Ryan Poles described Sweat as a force multiplier when he traded for him in 2024. Garrett is that... and more.
Bears fans are understandably wary of trading valuable draft capital — potentially a 2025 first-round pick and more — for Myles Garrett, who, at 29, is firmly in his prime. However, given Garrett’s exceptional physical conditioning and the longevity of elite pass rushers, Chicago would likely see a strong return on investment if they made the move.
As Super Bowl week unfolds and more news emerges, we’ll see if Schefter’s speculation gains any traction.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —