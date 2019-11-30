Bears Put Adam Shaheen, Sherrick McManis on IR

The disappointing season of tight end Adam Shaheen came to an end Saturday when the Bears placed him on injured reserve, along with veteran defensive back Sherrick McManis.

They replaced the two on their 53-man roster by signing former Falcons tight end Eric Saubert and former Titans guard Corey Levin.

Shaheen is said to have a foot injury and has missed three straight games after being targeted 13 times and making nine receptions for 74 yards this season. He has just 26 receptions for 249 yards and four touchdowns in three years after being drafted in the second round in 2017 out of Division II Ashland.

It's possible Shaheen has played for the final time as a Bear. Next year is the final year of his contract and they could save $1.27 million in salary next year by cutting him, although they'd have to eat $609.639 in prorated bonus against the cap according to Overthecap.com.

McManis has a groin injury and is in the final year of his contract. He has been a valuable veteran special teams player, particularly at gunner. He moved from cornerback to safety on defense this year, as well. His future also is murky.

Saubert, a Hoffman Estates High School graduate who played at Drake University, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2017 for Atlanta. The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder caught five passes for 48 yards in 30 games played in 2017 and 2018.

Levin started in one game last season for Tennessee and played in all 16. He played for Tennessee-Chattanooga in college.

