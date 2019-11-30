Bear
Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Put Adam Shaheen, Sherrick McManis on IR

Gene Chamberlain

The disappointing season of tight end Adam Shaheen came to an end Saturday when the Bears placed him on injured reserve, along with veteran defensive back Sherrick McManis.

They replaced the two on their 53-man roster by signing former Falcons tight end Eric Saubert and former Titans guard Corey Levin.

Shaheen is said to have a foot injury and has missed three straight games after being targeted 13 times and making nine receptions for 74 yards this season. He has just 26 receptions for 249 yards and four touchdowns in three years after being drafted in the second round in 2017 out of Division II Ashland.

It's possible Shaheen has played for the final time as a Bear. Next year is the final year of his contract and they could save $1.27 million in salary next year by cutting him, although they'd have to eat $609.639 in prorated bonus against the cap according to Overthecap.com.

McManis has a groin injury and is in the final year of his contract. He has been a valuable veteran special teams player, particularly at gunner. He moved from cornerback to safety on defense this year, as well. His future also is murky.

Saubert, a Hoffman Estates High School graduate who played at Drake University, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2017 for Atlanta. The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder caught five passes for 48 yards in 30 games played in 2017 and 2018.

Levin started in one game last season for Tennessee and played in all 16. He played for Tennessee-Chattanooga in college.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roots Revisted for Eddie Jackson Against Cowboys

Gene Chamberlain
0

Amari Cooper and safety Eddie Jackson had plenty of practices at Alabama when they went head to head on pass plays and they'll renew this rivalry Thursday night when the Bears host Dallas.

Bears vs. Lions GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog

Gene Chamberlain
10 0

The Bears take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and have an all-time record of 18-15-2 on Thanksgiving. They beat the Lions 23-16 last Thanksgiving.

Akiem Hicks Eligible to Return to Practices

Gene Chamberlain
0

The Bears will keep an eye on Akiem Hicks when he returns to practices with hopes of coming off injured reserve for the Green Bay game Dec. 15.

Now the Real Test Begins for Optimistic Bears

Gene Chamberlain
0

From Mitchell Trubisky's passing, to Anthony Miller's receiving and David Montgomery's running, the arrow is pointing up for the Bears offense just in time for a murderous finish to the season.

Mitch Money

Gene Chamberlain
0

Mitchell Trubisky directs 90-yard game-winning touchdown drive, capped by a 3-yard score to David Montgomery and the Bears beat Detroit on Thanksgiving 24-20.

Gene Chamberlain

In Trib's Brad Biggs 10 thoughts, Lions say they were only squib-kicking the ball on the one off…

0
Gene Chamberlain

Bears win better than salmonella from undercooked stuffing says Daily Herald's Barry Rozner. I…

0

Mitchell Trubisky Takes a Licking, Keeps Ticking

Gene Chamberlain
0

The Bears offense needed a big day against someone considering the competition ahead in the final four weeks and got it with 338 yards passing from Mitchell Trubisky in a 24-20 win over Detroit at Ford Field.

Unlikely Receiving Duo Boosts Bears Attack

Gene Chamberlain
0

Mitchell Trubisky found Jesper Horsted and Anthony Miller for big catches down the stretch in a Bears rally for a 24-20 win Thursday over the Detroit Lions.

Lions Offense Owns Momentum in Rematch with Bears

Gene Chamberlain
2 0

Talk of a hamstring injury to Jeff Driskel didn't throw off the Bears from believing they'll face Detroit's backup quarterback instead of third-stringer David Blough.