Former Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks has played with Tom Brady before and is happy to say he can do it again.

Hicks landed a bit of a shot but definitely a true one when he was talking to Tampa media about being reunited with Brady, who was his quarterback in 2015 with the Patriots for one year before coming to Chicago for six seasons.

"One of the biggest things bringing me to Tampa is a chance to win," said the 32-year-old Hicks.

During the start to his career, Hicks played on a team with Drew Brees in New Orleans before he wound up in New England via trade for 13 games, even up Hicks for Patriots tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.

"Something I've thought of often is when I came into the league, I had Drew Brees and Tom Brady as my first two quarterbacks," Hicks said. "And then I went to Chicago."

He waited while some media laughter subsided.

"It wasn’t Drew Brees and Tom Brady," Hicks said, almost dead-panning. "I feel spoiled. I feel spoiled to have somebody on the other side or the ball that can deliver all the time and has proven it over the years."

Hicks admitted the quarterback situation was a factor in signing with Tampa Bay. He played in Chicago with Jay Cutler, Matt Barkley, Brian Hoyer, Mike Glennon, Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields as starting quarterbacks for six seasons.

"I would say that I'm happy to be here, happy to be back with Tom," Hicks said. "I know in that quarterback position you always got a chance to win a gamme with a guy like that.

"So that was one of my reasons to be here—also, all the weapons that we have on the defense."

Brady is 45 this year and if he has lost something on his throws it hasn't been apparent. However, the arm isn't necessarily the thing that separates him from others.

"I would say it benefits the defense to have a quarterback who can control the clock, keep the ball and thed field position and that's what we have here," Hicks said.

Hicks never got an offer he wanted for an extension last year when Ryan Pace was running the team. It seemed a foregone conclusion this spring during free agency that there would be no offer to him from new GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus as they brought along an defense completely different than any Hicks has been effective playing in, and are trying to reduce cap space—eventually the 12th-year veteran wound up getting a reported $8 million for one year with a chance at $10 million.

"No Chicago," Hicks said about negotiations with his former team, "but a lot of conversations (elsewhere)."

Hicks has suffered through a series of injuries in recent seasons with the Bears, missing eight games last year, 11 inn 2019 ad one in 2020.

"I would say that in understanding that (injuries) I've learned to appreciate (his health) and put myself in the best position so I can stay out there," Hicks said.

For some reason Hicks seemed to lose his memory a bit when asked about a game he played against Brady in Soldier Field in 2020 on a Thursday night. Maybe convenience?

Nick Foles and the Bears emerged 20-19 winners as Hicks and Khalil Mack led a defense that harassed Brady all night. Brady got revenge last year in Tampa in a rout, a game Hicks didn't play due to injury.

"I felt like when we stepped out there we were going to have to fight for our field, right?" Hicks said of the 2020 win. "And I think that the game was close. That's about as much as I can remember. Good competition."

Hicks has said he will miss Chicago after six seasons. He had relatives from the area and was a popular player. He won't miss Chicago weather and will enjoy the December sun in Tampa.

"I would say a lot of those grueling games in Chicago came down to who was more willing to fight through the cold," Hicks said. "That wouldn't be an issue here.

"Beimg a California guy and groing up in high school, I played all my games on Saturday afternoon so I'm used to playing in the heat."

