Akiem Hicks In Danger of Missing Possible Final Bears Home Game

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks is in danger of missing what might be his last chance to play in front of the home crowd at Soldier Field.

Hicks, tight end Jesper Horsted and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe are the last remaining Bears on the reserve/COVID-19 list after 14 were on the list two weeks ago, and it's unclear whether they will be impacted by the new NFL edict making mandatory stays on the list just five days instead of 10 after a positive test for asymptomatic players.

Hicks suggested last week the team wasn't bringing him back next year. He is a free agent and will be 33 years old during next season, and last week spoke at length about loving his time in Chicago.

The Bears have other injury issues but have grown much healthier over the past two weeks.

Slot cornerback Duke Shelley on Thursday returned after a day away with a foot injury. Sunday's win was his first action in four weeks because he'd suffered a hamstring pull and then was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Shelley's return was one of three injury changes for the Bears on the health front, although the quarterbacks remained status quo with veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles getting in full practices and Justin Fields only a limited workout due to an ankle injury.

The other changes Thursday were wide receiver Marquise Goodwin missing practice with an illness and tight end J.P. Holtz missing practice for personal reasons.

Tackle Jason Peters was able to go through a second straight limited practice after missing the last game due to an ankle injury.

The Giants have their own problems but not entirely injury related.

Coach Joe Judge was trying to decide between starting former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm, who has been with the team only about a month. Glennon had to come in after Fromm struggled in his only start.

Glennon has a quarterback rating of 55.7 this season and last week was 17 of 27 for 93 yards with an interception and touchdown. He has four TD passes and eight interceptions as the backup to injured starter Daniel Jones.

So Judge told both quarterbacks they will play in Sunday's game, which would make little sense if anything was at stake. There isn't, so the Bears will likely get to face their 2017 opening day starter for the second straight season.

Last year Glennon started for Jacksonville against the Bears and went 24 of 37 for 211 yards with two TDs and two interceptions in a 41-17 Bears win.

There is something at stake for the Giants in this one, though.

The more defeats the Bears suffer, the earlier the Giants use the first-round draft pick they acquired from them in the 2021 draft in the trade to get Fields.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven