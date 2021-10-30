Akiem Hicks brings a pocket-collapsing presence in the passing game and a run plug, and after four weeks of being limited by a groin issue he appears ready to face the 49ers.

The last time the Bears had a healthy Akiem Hicks starting, their run defense appeared far more formidable.

Four weeks later they've sagged to 23rd in the NFL against the run, and they could use the boost Hicks is can supply when they face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at Soldier Field.

Though he's listed questionable for Sunday, Hicks is set to make his return to the lineup against the 49ers and is much healthier than he's ever been since the Oct. 3 groin injury he suffered against the Detroit Lions. He practiced every day, and on Friday even went through a full practice for the first time in almost a month.

"It's been a tough situation, been a real tough situation," Hicks said.

Hicks tried to play on an injury that hadn't fully healed against Green Bay in a 24-14 loss and the Bears took him out after 24 plays. He's played 25 plays since their 26-6 loss on Sept. 26 at Cleveland.

"I think that the initial situation that happened in Detroit was frustrating in how early it happened and the way that it happened, being a little bit of a friendly fire situation where a 250-pound man falls on top of your back. Things tend to happen.

"Having that situation happen and then getting geared up for Green Bay week, you know, I knew I wasn't 100% but it's hard not to play in that game. You know what I mean? So I had to take it out there and see what I could do. It didn't perform how I wanted it to, but I was able to show up and play some important reps for my team. So I was happy with that."

The Bears were ranked fifth against the run after holding the Bengals to 71 yards, then came the Cleveland disaster when the Browns ran all over them in the fourth quarter for a game total of 216 yards.

They managed to get back to 12th in the league after the Raiders game but two straight weeks of being run on by the Packers and Buccaneers left them 23rd and trying to pull it back together.

"Stopping the run is all mentality, man," Hicks said. "You've gotta want it more than that guy does. We've had some performances over the years where we've played some of the top running backs in the league at the time or in the course of that year and we obliterated them. We've taken them down.

"It's something that we stand on or should stand on on any football team, is shutting down the run. So I would say this: You've gotta have that want-to to step out there Sunday and be willing to impose your will."

Doing it this week won't be a simple matter even with Hicks back. The 49ers have two of the better run-blocking tackles in the league in Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey, although Williams is questionable for the game with ankle and elbow injuries.

San Francisco's running attack, led by Elijah Mitchell (296 yards, 4.7 ypc) has been more consistent than its passing game with 131 yards or more in four of the six games. The 49ers were held to less than 100 yards only by the Green Bay Packers (67 yards).

"They stick to their fundamentals," Mack said. "They have some really good designed runs and they stick to what they're good at. They're gonna throw some flavor at you and get you out of some looks a different way, or get the field stretched out a little bit and they're gonna play their type of football or their type of designed runs.

"So I think you can be comfortable in understanding that."

Not having Khalil Mack due to a foot injury is obviously a blow to the Bears pass defense, but Mack is also a stout run defender. It's going to take all the Bears up front making up for his loss.

"I plan to go out and play some good football," Hicks said. "That's my approach to every week. I think that our locker room feels that way, too.

"I think that although we've had some tough situations and not come out on the side that we wanted to, I think that we still feel strong as a team, you know, that we can push through this season and have some productive games. So we're confident."

