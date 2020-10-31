Wide receiver Allen Robinson cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday and the Bears have cleared him to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Bears wide receiver was injured when he took a blow to the back of the head and neck area from Nick Scott while catching a pass late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

There was no penalty issued to Scott on the play.

Robinson has been cleared entirely from the injury report. Robinson has 44 receptions for 544 yards and two touchdowns. He's had three or more catches in every game this season and 36 receptions in the last five games.

The Bears go into the game with center Cody Whitehair out (calf). Linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle), safety Eddie Jackson (knee), safety Deon Bush (hamstring) and running back Cordarrelle Patterson (quad) are all questionable but all of these players were able to practice at the very least on a limited basis on Friday.

Robinson did not practice this week as a result of being in the NFL concussion protocol.

While the Saints will have to face the top Bears wide receiver, the Bears won't have to face the top Saints receivers. Michael Thomas is out due to a hamstring and ankle injury, and the Emmanuel Sanders went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list a week and a half ago after a positive test.

The Saints also are without wide receiver Marquez Callway, who has 13 catches on the year. Callaway has an ankle injury.

