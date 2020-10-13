Bears quarterbacks have thrown six interceptions and half came on throws Allen Robinson made a play for but failed to catch.

The last one came against Tampa Bay when he lost control of a jump ball pass from Nick Foles on the sideline, tipped it slightly, allowing Carlton Davis to pick off the deflection.

"For me, I talked to coach and Nick after the game and assured him that's not something that's going to happen again this season, I can guarantee that," Robinson said.

It also happened against the New York Giants when James Bradberry outwrestled Robinson for the ball. It happened against Atlanta when Robinson had simultaneous possession and a touchdown ruled on the field after Darqueze Dennard tied him up on an end zone catch, but then took the ball away at the play's end. Replay reversal gave the interception to Dennard, angering Robinson greatly.

"I feel like the one against Tampa, I was a little bit off-balanced," Robinson said. "I feel like I can push my weight through a little bit quicker to just kind of balance my body up a little bit better so that ball doesn’t get put in the air. The Giants one, even when that interception happened, I could go back and watch it watch it, watch it, his hands were caught up under mine. And that was a very good play. Tough situation.

"And the one in Atlanta, I still stand where I stand on that one. At the end of the day I can't allow the DB to get up with the ball at all. I’ll take those. Like I said before, that's not going to happen again. That's something I know and I'm very confident about."

It's likely to be tougher for Robinson and any Bears receiver this week as Carolina's defense ranks fifth in the league against the pass, led by cornerback Donta Jackson and his two interceptions.

Robinson has 27 receptions for 314 yards over the last three games and with 90 yards against Tampa Bay just missed by 10 yards getting his third straight 100-yard game, something he'd never done in his career.

"After I sit back and kind of look at the game from an individual standpoint for myself, I get frustrated by a lot of things that I didn't do, that I could have corrected, no matter what it was, no matter the defensive back, no matter the defense," Robinson said." When I sit back, I know the expectations I have for myself and the expectations I want to reach each and every week.

"I think that’s true across the board. I know we played a good Colts defense, but we have to play much better than we did, and you know going forward, we played a good Tampa defense, but at the end of the day, we still have to play much better. That doesn't mean it's an excuse. There are good defenses across the league. If we want to do what we want to do, if we want to win and be the standing champion at the end of the season, we’re going to have to play better than any good defense, no matter how good they are."

