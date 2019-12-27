Allen Robinson received the Nice Guy Award given to a Bears player who cooperates best with media interviewers on Thursday, yet he might just as easily be receiving a team MVP trophy.

Robinson has been the only real fantasy football favorite on the team and the only one going into Sunday's season finale at Minnesota with a chance to hit a real statistical milestone.

If he has an outstanding day and hits 11 receptions, Robinson will be a 100-catch, 1,000-yard wide receiver this year. The last Bears wide receiver to do it was Brandon Marshall in 2013, when he had 100 catches for 1,295 yards.

Robinson currently has 89 receptions for 1,076 yards with seven touchdowns. He is about the last guy in the world to talk about number of catches or yards. He wouldn't even discuss goals of this type before the season.

"He's just a stud," offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said. "Great dude to be around, great team guy."

Helfrich overheard Robinson talking with younger receivers to come stay with him for a while when he goes through his offseason workouts, so they could learn to be better receivers.

"If we had 100 percent Allen Robinsons as a player, as a character-type guy, we'd be in good shape," Helfrich said.

Coaches have commended Robinson's mentoring of younger players and participation in the receiver meeting room all year.

Matt Nagy couldn't help but praise Robinson when he was talking about Anthony Miller's development this year.

"(Miller has) had the opportunity now to learn from one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and I think you're seeing that rub off on him now as a player," Nagy said. I'm talking about Allen Robinson for him as mentor."

Nagy said Robinson helped Miller get beyond some of the mental aspects of the offense that had been dragging him down earlier.

Robinson, who is also this year's Bears Payton Award nominee, doesn't enjoy the 7-8 season much regardless of individual honors.

"It's been challenging," Robinson said. "I would say just more so frustration. Like I said before, I think that for us it's not one of those situations where we feel like we don't have the talent. I think that's even what makes it even the most frustrating that when we look across our roster, we have a lot of good players.

"When you see what Cordarrelle can do just on a flat route in a game, taking it 35-40 yards, seeing Anthony Miller, seeing Tarik, seeing a lot of different guys make plays. We know we have the capability to do that, so it's just the frustration with not being as consistent as we may have wanted to be this year."

Robinson doubts players will quit in the final game.

"I would say it's still a pretty good vibe," he said. "We definitely enjoy playing with each other. And we also have a lot of good young players as well. So I think guys are still trying to go out there and prove a point, send a message about their personal game."

