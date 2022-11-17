Justin Fields returns to Atlanta for a homecoming Sunday against the Falcons and they could see a very different version of him than what they saw when he was at Georgia and then later at Ohio State.

That is, if they can see him at all.

Fields is faster than when he played college ball, according to former Buckeyes teammate Jeff Okudah. It was Okudah, his best friend from college, who picked him off in Sunday's game and had a critical Lions TD return in a 31-30 Bears loss.

Okudah said he didn't remember Fields being fast enough to run 67 yards for a TD like he did Sunday.

"Hmmm, I don't know," Fields said. "I would say in the offseason in college I was fast but during the season since I did not run as much in college, I probably would lose speed.

But since now that I'm running constantly, I probably keep my speed from the offseason."

Why he's running more now in the NFL is a double-edged answer and only half of it is good for the Bears. Luke Getsy is designing more runs, but he's also being forced to scramble often and has been sacked 36 times, equalling the total from last year for 10 starts.

Fields would take issue with the offensive line problems.

"The guys have been working hard," Fields said. "(Line coach Chris Morgan) has them working. They have been great with the pass off the games the defensive line tries to run. Just like I said, we all on offense are trying to improve each and every day. I think those guys have. Those guys are going to keep improving."

Numbers indicate maybe a slight improvement occurred. The Bears gave up four or more sacks five times in the first eight games. In the last two, with Riley Reiff starting at right tackle, they've given up three and two sacks.

Reiff has kept the starting right tackle spot even after former starter Larry Borom got over a concussion.

"First of all, Larry's done a great job," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. "He's been awesome and he's been a pro and he's working his tail off in there. But Riley's done well. You know, Riley's done well in there since he's had that spot. He's playing with a good demeanor. He's functioned well. He's graded out well.

"So we're just going that way at this point. But, again, it's still a competition."

If Fields has any run blocking or room to run Sunday, it could be electrifying.

It turns out Fields actually likes running on Field Turf better than grass, or at least what usually passes for grass at Soldier Field. The players union on Wednesday issued a statement all league stadiums should try to go to grass but Fields isn't so sure it's conducive to his game.

"I definitely get their point of view," Fields said. "But me personally, I've been playing on turf my whole life. I feel faster on turf.

"But it doesn’t really matter to me. So, yeah. But I do understand the injuries, cleats getting caught up in turf, stuff like that. With the vast majority of players and guys wanting to play on grass, I'm fine on playing on grass too. But turf doesn't bother me."

So Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Bears fans could see Justin Fields in his fastest possible state.

