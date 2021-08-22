Why Andy Dalton Still Has Faith in First-Team Offense

The Bears have to hope it's a joke at this point because if the first-team offense's production is any indication they could be headed for a disaster in the regular season

Andy Dalton's experience is something coach Matt Nagy has repeatedly emphasized.

So in Dalton's decade of NFL games, he has to know whether a pathetic effort like the Bears offense had on Saturday is something that carries over to the regular season. The first-team offense has struggled, getting only a 73-yard bomb to Rodney Adams, fresh out of the hospital and five hours of sleep after his wife gave birth.

"I've had it go both ways," Dalton said. "I've had a really explosive offense in the preseason and then things died down in the regular season at times.

"And I've had preseasons where we really haven't done much and then we've been really good on offense. So it's hard to say there’s a correlation, but we've got to be in good position once the season gets started."

What Dalton didn't address was how many times he had an offense that was a preseason dud but then came up just as big of a dud in the regular season.

"I mean, do you want to perform well in the preseason? Absolutely," Dalton said. "But there's also a lot of different factors involved. A lot of different things.

"You may not be game planning certain times. You're trying to get certain guys involved, trying to see what guys can go out there. There's a lot that goes into the preseason. So, yes, you'd like to say that you're going to be really good on offense the whole preseason, but sometimes it doesn't work out that way."

So far the first-team offense can't say that, and can't even say they've been good for even part of preseason except for the catch by Adams that quieted the crowd the Soldier Field denizens who had been gathering torches and pitch forks. They started the game with four three-and-outs, including one that ended on the third play with a fumble. They didn't even get to the punt on that one. In the first game, the first team got two two-and-outs and then out of the game.

"I just think the way that I feel like I've been handling this offense, leading this offense, the things that I've been able to do, just the guys, being around them in meetings and the huddle and what we've been able to do in practice, I feel really confident about where I'm at right now," Dalton said.

Take away the Adams catch and TD, and Dalton is 10-for-16 for 73 yards, which doesn't quite push the yards per attempt average up. He also threw a foolish interception just before halftime that led to a Bills field goal.

Whether it's Dalton getting much playing time next week against Tennessee after an underwhelming effort by the first-team offense or Fields gets to finally play with the first team remains to be seen.

"We'll talk with Matt and kind of see what the plan is moving forward this week," Dalton said. "Again, like I said, you want to be smart, you want to make sure everybody's healthy going into this thing, so we’ll see what the plan is he has in place."

