What Andy Dalton Saw Building in Bears Offense

It's been a frustrating game and a half for Andy Dalton of watching from the side after he just had seen some progress on offense, but he's hoping on Sunday to resume the momentum he saw building despite his knee injury.

Bears coach Matt Nagy has had every opportunity to scrap the Andy Dalton plan over the last two weeks and simply make Justin Fields his No. 1 quarterback.

Certainly last week's game didn't show Nagy was wrong in sticking with Dalton, whether only a small part of the 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns or a larger portion could be blamed on Fields.

Dalton is appreciative of his coach's commitment, regardless

"It means a lot," Dalton said. "I feel like that's what I was told when I first got here and obviously a lot of circumstances, things can change and all that kind of stuff, but it just shows the confidence that they have in me and what I can bring and what I can do for this team."

Obviously the coaches still feel this way about Dalton or they wouldn't be holding out for the possibility he is over the bone bruise to his left knee enough so he could play.

If they do put Dalton on the field, it will end some of his frustration.

"Yes, any time you get hurt, anytime there's an injury it can be frustrating, but you don't stay there with your mind," Dalton said. "You say, all right, what can I do to get better? And that's your focus."

The real frustration for Dalton has been because he felt he had just begun to get a feel for the offense and teammates were getting a good grasp on how he plays. Then came the bone bruise on the second of two scrambles he made with the Bears on the march after they'd taken a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati.

"I have a ton of confidence in what we can do," Dalton said. "Every week you have an opening script and it doesn't always work out exactly how you think. So for us to start that game, first drive, make plays that we needed and go down and score touchdowns, that shows what we're capable of doing.

"So I have a ton of confidence in this offense, a ton of confidence in our guys that we're going to get this thing back on track."

Initially after the injury occurred, Dalton thought he would keep playing and did for a series. Then he was sacked and obviously it didn't help his pain. It didn't get better afterward.

"That was thing," Dalton said. "I hadn't had that feeling before and when it initially happened, it took me a second and then I felt like I could get back out there and then after a couple movements, it was evident it would be hard for be at 100 percent when playing. So it's just working through that. That's biggest thing."

While Fields was part of a Week 3 game plan that left greater Bear nation howling for its lack of pass-blocking support for the rookie, Dalton also had game-plan frustration but it resulted from not getting the ball downfield.

The Bears didn't have a completed pass that went longer than 11 yards in the air in that first game. It led to plenty of second-guessing.

Now Nagy is going to leave himself open to second guessing if Dalton plays, isn't 100% healthy and gets hit and injured worse.

"There are a lot of 'what ifs' that can go on," Nagy said. "You can play that 'what if' game all the time.

"This is football. You don't have to have a hurt knee, and that can happen -- this is football and Andy would be the first to tell you that is the last thing he is worried about."

He's also leaving himself open to plenty of criticism because it's two different style quarterbacks. Dalton isn't as mobile but Fields obviously is not as well-versed in the offense or reading defenses. In the end, it could all affect teammates and how they all mesh.

"I think the players, they just worry about themselves," Nagy said. "They just say, 'hey, listen man, I'm just going to come out here and do my job. I'm not a quarterback.'

"So whoever is our quarterback, that's what we believe in and we'll roll."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven