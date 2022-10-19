Losing streaks wreck NFL seasons.

Players, and the organization overall, have found this out dating back through 2014. In eight of the last nine seasons the Bears have had at least one three-game losing streak.

It has happened again and they're becoming desperate to halt it before it becomes unmanageble.

They're hoping their mini-bye analysis helped turn things following three losses by a touchdown and conversion or less.

"Obviously everybody knows we've been running the ball really well on offense," coach Matt Eberflus said. "We need to improve our passing game. In situations we need to improve. We know that, so we’re going to work diligently to get that done.

"Same thing on defense. We hadn;t stopped the run as well as we wanted to over the first six games, but we played some pretty good pass defense. We don't have the sack numbers we want to have. Part of that is a function of getting them in the right down and distances to stop the run in the first part of it. And we have to get better situationally there too, third down and red zone we have to get better."

If they don't, the skid will continue and they'll begin adding to a recent legacy of losing streaks.

In four straight seasons now they've had at least one losing streak of three games. In 2014, 2017 and 2021 they had a five-game losing streak and 2020 a six-game losing streak.

In 2016 they kept on going to the losing well, with a four-game losing streak and three other three-game losing streaks while compiling a 3-13 record.

Only once when they had a losing streak of at least three games in those nine years did they bounce back and make the playoffs. Ironically enough, it happened during the 2020 season when they had the worst of all those streaks at six games.

It's why they're all feeling the pressure to end this current three-game streak before it becomes too much to handle.

Justin Fields expressed frustration with it after the last loss and on Tuesday it was cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the defense's perspective.

Coaches keep telling players they're trending positive despite the streak, and losing close games three straight weeks might indicate this. It's still tough to take.

"Of course we've all heard that we're moving in the right direction, but we have to find a way to really stop the bleeding," Johnson said. "And I feel like that just starts with each individual person."

Teams in losing streaks can get mired, play like they're short on energy.

"I feel like there shouldn't be a shortage of energy," Johnson said. "I feel like if anything we need to have more energy. We need to find a way to spark this team, spark … just find a way to win. I feel like at the end of the day that's what it's about right now."

While coaches told the players they're close and are improving, it was apparent at game's end when it came down to the final series in each of the three losses. In two they turned it over before getting a last chance at the tie or win and last week were denied inches from the goal line.

"I mean I feel like at the end of the day, I wouldn't say they're (coaches) lying," Johnson said. "I wouldn't say they're just saying it just to say it. We are doing some things better.

"But I feel like a lot of that is overshadowed by the loss. I feel like for us, we'd much rather come in here and make corrections and build on wins, not on losses. As a competitor, you give everything you got and you fall short. We want to make corrections, we want to grow after a win, not necessarily after a loss."

Or losses.

Skidding Bears

Losing Streaks Since 2014

6 Games

2020

5 Games

2021, 2017, 2014

4 Games

2019, 2016

3 Games

2022, 2021, 2016 (3 times), 2015

