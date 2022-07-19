Judging from preseason predictions, the Bears should have plenty of games when network telecasts cut away in the final quarter to finish off by showing the conclusion to a more interesting game.

A 41-10 game with four minutes left interests no one and most of the country sees the Bears on the short end of these types of games many times in 2022.

ESPN's Mike Clay is predicting Justin Fields will throw 16 interceptions, more than any quarterback in the NFL. Keyshawn Johnson said on ESPN that they have only "two or three players" who could start for other teams and said their "roster sucks." A Maurice Moton, who has stories on Bleacher Report, predicted the Bears will win one game.

Even the most optimistic projections of this Bears season fail to get them in a close battle against several of their opponents.

They have had a history of losing lopsided games to a pair of the opponents on their schedule and there's no reason to expect the trend to end. And circumstances dictate something bad happening against at least one other opponent.

Here are three blowout losses waiting to happen for the Bears in 2022.

1. Bill the Bully

It goes back to before Bill Belichick coached the New England Patriots, but he always has an answer for the Bears.

The only Bears win against Belichick was 24-17 in 2000 when James Allen caught a Shane Matthews TD pass and rushed for a TD. The Patriots hadn't won a Super Bowl at that point and didn't even have Tom Brady on the roster.

Belichick even beat the Bears before he was with the Patriots. Belichick's Browns beat Mike Ditka's final and forgettable Bears team 27-14 in 1992 as Nick Saban's Cleveland defense held Neal Anderson to 34 rushing yards and David Brandon took back an interception of Peter Tom Willis 92 yards for a TD.

Along the way, Belichick's Patriots beat the Bears 51-23 in 2014 and then 36-7 in 2010 at Soldier Field when the Bears were on their way to making the NFC championship game.

So even with a second-year quarterback like Mac Jones, expect Belichick's team to commit few mistakes and the take advantage of numerous Bears blunders while adding to the Bears' miserable Monday Night Football road experiences. They are 15-26 all time on the road on Monday nights.

2. How 'Bout Them Cowboys?

Then next week after the Bears go to face the Patriots, they come back on a short week for a noon game at Dallas. Two straight weeks of lopsided losses look to be in order.

The Cowboys offense looks loaded. Their defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, was a finalist for the Bears coaching job and lost out to Matt Eberflus. Dak Prescott should have a big year with all the weapons in the Dallas attack. Playing at home, they shouldn't have a problem piling up points while Fields will be facing the team that led the NFL at taking away the football last year.

If Fields is supposed to lead the NFL in interceptions thrown, as ESPN's Clay says, this figures to be a game when great damage is done with Trevon Diggs and waiting to benefit from the pass rush of Micah Parsons.

3. He Still Owns Them

Of course one of the Packers games goes on this list of possible drubbings. Logically, the lopsided one should be in Week 2 at Lambeau Field but it rarely happens this way in this series.

It's in Soldier Field where the Bears seem to perform their worst. They've lost 11 of 12 to the Packers to Aaron Rodgers, including the NFC championship game in the 2010 season.

The Packers will be at their best for this December game as they march to the playoffs, while the element of surprise the new Bears regime could still have in Week 2 is gone by this time. The Bears have more rebuilding to do in 2023 when they have a virtually limitless cap. Many of the players on this team will be gone next year as they turn things over with the roster again and the months of December and January could be tough in Chicago, especially the stretch of games beginning with the beating they're likely to get from Green Bay. Then they host the Bills and Eagles as they "enjoy" three straight home games against teams that could be in the playoffs.

