Ball Control Game Plan Went Bust for the Bears

With 5 of 6 fourth-down conversions, 35 1/2 minutes of possession time and 30 more plays than the Packers, the Bears still came up on the short end of a 35-16 game in the regular-season finale.

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears offense did something Sunday against Green Bay they could use next week against the New Orleans Saints in an NFC wild-card round playoff game.

They just can't do it exactly the same way.

The Bears helped out their defense against a high-powered Green Bay offense by controlling the ball but in the end they still couldn't keep up with the Packers in a 35-16 loss.

"The ball control part of it was good staying on the field and converting first downs. And then where

we can take it to the next level obviously when you're controlling the ball and having success staying on the field is not settling for field goals because it really doesn't matter if you have the ball all that time and you're settling for field goals," Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said.

The Bears scored a touchdown their first drive, then eventually reached the Packers 25 or better six times and came away with the one TD and three field goals.

"We had six fourth-down conversions, which is probably more than we had all year long," coach Matt Nagy said. "Time of possession against this team is what we wanted. We had 35 to 24 time of possession and that's hard to do against them."

It was actually 35:29 to 24:31, and the Bears ran off 74 plays to Green Bay's 44.

But Aaron Rodgers need very little time to strike when he had the chance. They scored on their first three drives, then on their final two to put it away.

The Bears went 6 of 15 on third down and 5 of 6 on fourth downs. While Nagy enjoyed all their fourth-down conversions to extend drives, there was one fourth down he wanted back.

Trailing 21-16 in the early fourth quarter, they reached the 25 and had third-and-1 and David Montgomery couldn't get the first down, so Trubisky threw a sprint-out pass on fourth-and-1 near the sticks toward Allen Robinson and his top receiver wasn't open. The incompletion turned over the ball and the Bears could have kicked a field goal and pulled within 21-19.

Green Bay drive 76 yards then to put away the game.

"You get to the fourth quarter against this team and you have that fourth-and-1, you know third-and-1 and then fourth-and-1, 11 minutes to go and you know a touchdown puts you ahead," Nagy said. "And I thought that for really, up until that point, we thought that game plan-wise it was really going how you want it to go.

"And in the fourth quarter to be right there, we just gotta get that fourth-and-1 and that bothers me that we didn't so we as coaches, we'll do a better job there making sure we get that."

The Bears also had a fourth-and-2 before Cairo Santos' 20-yard field goal got them within five, and Nagy said he thought seriously about going for the first down instead.

It was the one in the fourth quarter which really hurt, though, because they had two cracks at the first down.

"That one bothered me," Nagy said.

