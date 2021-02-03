Bears 2020 Draft Class Captures High Marks in Critics' Eyes

HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+SI.com
Bears 2020 Draft Class Earns PFF Plaudits

Bears draft class receives a solid ranking among the 32 draft classes in an analysis from Pro Football Focus
While Ryan Pace takes constant beatings for letting Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson slip through his fingers, he's quietly figuring out this draft thing.

Last year's draft turned up three starters who produced and a few more showed promise.

It was so effective, Pro Football Focus ranked it the 12th best draft class. Out of a group of 32 teams, it wasn't a bad ranking considering the Bears didn't have a first-round pick.

PFF noted Jaylon Johnson's season with both triumph and struggles, but pointed out the fact he "...ranked sixth among all outside corners in forced incompletion rank (21%)."

Despite overall positive marks for the class, they took Cole Kmet to task for lack of explosive plays and cited a vague metric which sounded conveniently contrived yet impossible to dispute without putting forth the basis for the numbers.

As for Darnell Mooney, PFF said he wasn't "uber-productive," but did like his efforts after the catch. Their own film reviews ranked him fourth among wide receivers at breaking tackles with 17.

Mooney did prove quite a bit more slippery than anyone could have imagined for a 176-pound wide receiver.

It was obvious the impact of these rookies when the Bears got into the playoffs, didn't have Mooney and Johnson and missed both badly.

After they were done trashing the Bears, they still ranked them above the Packers and Lions. Because of Justin Jefferson's great impact they couldn't have possibly ranked about the Vikings, but when Minnesota drafted 15 players—more than any team in the league—and only five of them had significant playing time, the class was hardly a windfall.

PFF ranked the Vikings seventh best draft class.

