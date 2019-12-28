BearMaven
Bears 60 Minutes from Pushing the Reset Button

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears have only 60 football minutes on Sunday until they can press the reset button and put a mundane, disappointing record in their past.

All they can do against the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale is finish .500, hit a couple individual marks and let a few players see action who haven't to this point. And it sounds like coach Matt Nagy isn't one to try this.

"We're just going to go about it playing our guys and again, if there's a position here or there that we feel like we want to take a look at, we might do that, but big picture-wise, we're going there to play," Nagy said.

The individual marks possible for the Bears Sunday include Allen Robinson getting 11 receptions to reach 100 for the year, and Khalil Mack extending his double-digit sack streak to five years with 1 1/2 sacks.

"Absolutely it means something, but at the same time it's a whole 'nother mindset that I'm in right now at this stage of my career as far as wanting to play in the playoffs and get to the championship," Mack said.

The only number carrying real significance for this season is four.

They let a four-game losing streak drag their season into a place where it couldn't be rescued.

For Mitchell Trubisky, its too late to prove anything for this season. He just wants to keep searching for the consistency he lacked all year so he might hang onto it and possibly carry it into next season.

"I think I could be a lot more of a consistent quarterback in the future," Trubisky said. "That's how I'm trying to finish up in this last game: Just make good decisions, get the ball to the playmakers, be a consistent quarterback and put my team in a good position to win."

Trubisky was looking forward to a playoff game last year at this time, and now for various reasons the Bears have an offense ranked 29th overall, 26th in passing, 29th in rushing and 30th in scoring.

It all dragged down a defense still formidable despite numerous injuries. They've overcome what they could to be fifth in points allowed, eighth in yardage and sixth in rushing yardage allowed.

When the game ends they'll try to understand completely how they slipped from first to third in the NFC North. The answers Nagy has dug up so far are not simple.

"I think when it's all said and done, it's not going to come back to just one thing," Nagy said. "There are a lot of different things.

"That's what we're going to be tackling here in this offseason."

From the lack of a running game, to the lack of a healthy tight end, to why Tarik Cohen has struggled and ultimately to play calling and game planning, the Bears have much to address on the offensive side. 

It can all begin in earnest following these 60 minutes against the Vikings.

"We'll get with everybody and figure out the whys and how do we get it to where it needs to be," Nagy said.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

