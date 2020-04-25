BearDigest
Bears Acquire Pick to Draft Tulsa Edge Rusher Trevis Gipson

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears didn't go for a safety when the need was there in Round 5 and instead went for more pass rush pressure by taking Tulsa edge rusher Trevis Gipson with the 155th overall selection.

The Bears actually didn't have the 155th pick. They took a fourth-rounder from next year and sent it to the Minnesota Vikings to make this pick of a player they had targeted since very early in the draft process.

Gipson, who is ideal size for a rusher in this 3-4 system, is 6-foot-3, 261 pounds and last year had eight sacks while also making 15 tackles for loss. He forced two fumbles, as well. For his career, Gipson had 13 sacks and 25 1/2 tackles for loss. He forced five fumbles in 2018 by coming off the edge hard, a figure that was second in the country.

The last two seasons Aaron Lynch served as the third Bears outside linebacker to spell Khalil Mack and Leonard Floyd and made five total sacks for those seasons. They've wanted a younger pass rusher to groom for that third spot.

Gipson didn't run the 40 at the combine but did bench press 25 reps at 225 pounds.

Gipson comes from a very athletic family. His father played basketball for Texas and mother ran track at North Texas. His brother was a pro basketball player in Finland.

Scouts have referred often to Gipson as very raw but with a huge amount of talent and in need of some solid coaching.

